Southampton are currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League and will face fellow relegation zone team Nottingham Forest in second fixture of 2023

For the first time since the 2011/12 Championship campaign, Southampton will play Nottingham Forest in what is set to be a crucial fixture at the bottom of the table. The Saints are currently sitting 20th following their 2-1 defeat to Fulham. Nathan Jones’ side has experienced a terrible run in form having lost nine out of their last 12 league games and their last point coming against Arsenal in October.

Nottingham Forest are currently sitting 18th in the league following their deserving 1-1 draw against Chelsea on the weekend. Steve Cooper’s side does, however, have the worst away record in the league as they have only managed to pick up two points from their eight away games. Forest have also scored just once on the road while conceding 22 goals.

This fixture could well mix up what happens at the bottom of the table with Wolves facing Aston Villa later today as well. Here is all you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Aston Villa...

When is Southampton vs Nottingham Forest?

The two sides will meet for a crucial fixture later today, Wednesday 4 January 2022 with kick-off scheduled for 7.30pm GMT. St Mary’s Stadium will host the fixture and the Southampton ground has a capacity for 32,384 spectators. Tickets are still available and can be purchased through the Southampton website. They are currently ranging from £20-£70. Forest fans can also still purchase tickets and these can be accessed through the Nottingham Forest website.

James Ward-Prowse scored Saints’ goal in their 2-1 defeat to Fulham

How to watch Southampton vs Nottingham Forest?

This match will be unable to watch on TV in the UK as Sky Sports will be broadcasting Crystal Palace’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur. talkSPORT will offer live commentary coverage of the fixture with Alex Crook and former Saints forward David Connolly leading the way. The audio live stream for the match can be accessed through the talkSPORT website.

For those wishing to watch highlights, Match of the Day will be televised on BBC One at 10:40pm.

Team news

The two sides have met 116 times in their history across all competitions with Forest coming out with 50 wins and Southampton 39 wins. Their last meet came in January 2012 when Southampton beat Forest 3-0, however their last Premier League fixture (which came in December 1998) was a 1-1 draw.

Southampton are set to be without Alex McCarthy, Tino Livramento, Juan Larios and Theo Walcott due to respective injuries, however Livramento is closing in on a return following a serious knee injury.

Meanwhile, Forest are set to be without Moussa Niakhate, Jesse Lingard, Omar Richards and Cheikhou Kouyate or Giulian Biancone. Ryan Yates is also one booking away from a suspension but as he has been one of Forest’s most consistent peformers, Cooper is unlikely to drop him.

What’s been said?

Speaking ahead of the transfer season, Steve Cooper has said: “What’s different between the last window and this one is Filippo Giraldi is in now as sporting director and he takes a lot of the responsibility for the transfer windows. It’s a joined-up approach, there’s no doubt. We’ve had changes in recruitment that people know about. Communications lines are good. But my focus is on the players who are available to train on a daily basis, ultimately, that’s what my job is.”

