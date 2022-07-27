Thomas Tuchel’s Blues are in Italy for their latest warm up fixture with the new Premier League season less than a fortnight away from kicking off.

Chelsea will continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly match against Italian Serie A side Udinese this week.

The Blues have moved on from their summer camp in the United States of America which ended with a 4-0 defeat to London rivals Arsenal at the Camping World Stadium stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.

The 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off in less than a fortnight and Chelsea are due to get their campaign underway when they travel to Merseyside and Goodison Park to take on Everton.

Here is everything you need to know about their pre-season friendly match with Udinese including the date, venue, UK kick-off time and how to watch on TV and online:

Udinese v Chelsea date and UK kick-off time

Chelsea’s pre-season friendly with Udinese is due to be played on Friday, July 29.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9pm local time (CEST) which is one hour ahead of the UK meaning it will be at 8pm (BST) for viewers in Britain.

Udinese v Chelsea stadium information

The match will be played at the Stadio Friuli, which is known for sponsorship reasons as Dacia Arena and is the home ground of Udinese.

The stadium was built in 1976 and has a capacity of 25,144, it is located in Rizzi, about 4km from the city centre of Udine.

Throughout it’s history the venue has hosted matches for the Italian men’s football team and Rugby Union team as well as fixtures at the 1990 FIFA World Cup finals and several music concerts.

How to watch Udinese v Chelsea on TV

Udinese v Chelsea will NOT be shown live on any UK TV channels.

Although broadcasters have taken up the chance to show several pre-season friendlies involving Premier League clubs over the summer, the return of the EFL and Scottish Premiership seasons this weekend sees fixtures from those leagues taking up the focus of broadcasters.

Udinese v Chelsea live stream

Chelsea supporters will have the chance to watch the match via the official club website if they purchase a subscription.

The match can be watched via web browser or by downloading the 5th Stand app which is available from most mainstream app stores.

Udinese v Chelsea ticket information

Tickets for the match are still available for anyone planning to take in the fixture in person.

Full ticket information is available at Chelsea’s official club website.

Udinese v Chelsea team news

Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta returned from injury to feature in Chelsea’s last friendly match against Arsenal on Sunday, while new signing Kalidou Koulibaly got his first minutes as a Blues player under his belt.

Ross Barkley and Kepa Arrizabalaga remained absent for the 4-0 defeat to the Gunners.

The Udinese first team squad will feature a number of names familiar to British football fans, including several ex-Premier League players like former Watford striker Isaac Success and ex-Everton and Barcelona attacker Gerard Deulofeu.