Walsall will host Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend

The FA Cup fourth round is just around the corner, with League Two’s Walsall ready to take on Premier League side Leicester City. It will be exactly 45 years, almost to the day, that the same tie took place at Fellows Park in the same stage of the competition and back in 1978, it was the Saddlers who shocked the Foxes to come out on top.

However, over four decades on and the clubs are in very different situations to where they found themselves all those years ago. Leicester are currently sitting 14th in the Premier League and are coming off the back of a turbulent run in form which has seen them lose to Nottingham Forest and draw with Brighton. In their past five matches, they have lost four and drawn one and are desperately in need of a win.

Advertisement

Their upcoming opponents, however are 11th in League Two and have three wins, one loss and one draw from their past five matches.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Walsall’s fixture against Leicester...

When is Walsall vs Leicester City?

The two sides will meet on Saturday 28 January 2023 with a kick off time scheduled for 12.30pm GMT. The match will be played at Walsall’s Poundland Bescot Stadium and tickets for the match have completely sold out, according to the Walsall club website.

Advertisement

Manny Monthe will be forced to miss the FA Cup fixture due to a one-match ban

How to watch Walsall vs Leicester City

Advertisement

This FA Cup fixture will be available to watch on the BBC. ITV and BBC are sharing coverage of the FA Cup with ITV broadcasting tomorrow’s fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, Leicester’s away match against Walsall will be available on BBC iPlayer and on the Red Button service and coverage will begin at 12.20pm ahead of the 12.30 kick-off.

Team News

Advertisement

The two clubs have only played each other 19 times. Leicester have won 12 times while Walsall have won three times, with their most recent win coming in the 1978 FA Cup. They have not played each other since both teams were in League One in 2009 and Leicester won the fixture 1-4.

It is thought that Leicester’s new signing Victor Kristiansen could make his Foxes debut this weekend when the Premier League outfit take on the League Two club. The £17m FC Copenhagen signing started training this week and while manager Brendon Rodgers has said it may take time for the 20-year-old to get up to speed, having not played since November, and FA Cup tie could be the ideal set up.

Advertisement

This could also be the first match for two months in which James Maddison starts. The England midfielder has endured a knee injury but featured as a substitute against Brighton on Saturday. Rodgers will continue to be without Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare, making way for Papa Mendy at the base of midfield with Youri Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ahead.