Chelsea’s head coach was given a one-match touchline ban after a confrontation with Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel will be allowed on the touchline for Chelsea’s visit to Ellend Road, despite being handed a one match ban.

The head coach was fined £35,000 and hit with a one-match touchline ban over his clash with Antonio Conte in last Sunday’s derby encounter with Tottenham.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has also been fined £15,000 after both managers admitted improper conduct in several touchline clashes in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Here is all you need to know:

Why is Thomas Tuchel allowed on the touchline?

Tuchel’s touchline ban has been suspended temporarily though, allowing the Chelsea manager to take his place in the dugout in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Leeds.

The German’s ban has been given a stay of execution until the publication of written reasons from the independent commission that adjudicated on the punishments.

What happened at Stamford Bridge?

Tuchel and Conte squared up to each other several times on the touchline in last Sunday’s London derby, with both managers being sent off at full-time.

It came after Harry Kane scored a last minute equaliser for Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Italian head coach Antonio Conte (R) and Chelsea’s German head coach Thomas Tuchel (L) shake hands then clash after the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on August 14, 2022. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Was Antonio Conte given a ban as well?

Conte was fined £15,000 over the incident at Stamford Bridge on 14 August.

However he did not recieve a touchline ban and was free to take his place in the dug out during Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What has the FA said?

An FA statement reads: “An independent regulatory commission has today ordered that Thomas Tuchel be fined £35,000 and banned from the touchline for one match, and Antonio Conte be fined £15,000 after they respectively breached FA Rule E3.

“Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted that their behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday, August 14 2022 was improper, and both managers requested a paper hearing.

“These sanctions are subject to appeal, and Thomas Tuchel’s one-match touchline ban has been suspended temporarily pending the independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decision that will be made available in due course.”

How have Leeds reacted to the delay in the ban?

Tuchel must wait for further clarification on the status of his one-match ban, however, amid the new disciplinary process with the independent commission’s involvement.

That is sure to frustrate Leeds manager Jesse Marsch, who on Friday admitted he would be disappointed to see Tuchel on the touchline this weekend.

“He won’t be there, right? Are they saying he might be able to be on the bench?” said Marsch, ahead of the FA ruling.

“That doesn’t seem right does it? If you get a red card, you’re out of the match.

“I will be disappointed if they allow him to be on the bench.

“There is a simple rule in football, whether it’s soccer or football, if you get a red card you can’t play the next match.”

When do Leeds and Chelsea play?