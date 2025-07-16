Manchester United have been linked with a former Liverpool defensive target | Getty Images

A Premier League side has expressed an interest in a young defender who was once in the sights of LIverpool.

Lucas Beraldo appeared to be destined for great things. The Brazilian made his name at Sao Paulo, where he made the first team in the 2022/23 season.

Still only 21 now, he signed for Paris Saint Germain in January last year for €20m (£17.3m) and seemed to have fast-tracked his way to the top. Indeed, since his arrival in Paris he has won league titles and the Champions League - although he was on the bench and did not appear in that game.

However, French newspaper L’Equipe has reported that Beraldo has submitted a transfer request - and that this is not a problem for PSG bosses who are not convinced he has what it takes to marshal a defence at the highest level. Some have pointed the finger at him for PSG’s defeat to Chelsea in the weekend’s Club World Cup final.

Spanish outlet Fichajes has caught wind that Beraldo - who was said to be on the radar of Liverpool before his move to Paris - could be headed to Manchester United.

Fichajes says: “Manchester United , always alert to market opportunities, has set its sights on the defender, aware that his contractual and sporting situation could facilitate his departure during the summer transfer window.

“Under Luis Enrique, Beraldo has enjoyed more minutes than expected for a player of his profile, but his performances have not been up to the standard demanded by the French giants.

“At Old Trafford, they value his youth and the potential he could still develop in a different environment, away from the media spotlight of PSG. Manchester United's interest could translate into a firm offer in the coming weeks, taking advantage of the French club's clear desire to offload a player who has failed to live up to the expectations generated upon his arrival.”

Meanwhile, Football Transfers UK thinks Beraldo’s bete noire Chelsea may be interested. Rating the defender at €29m (£25m) they say he fits the profile of Maresca’s squad and is “young, left-footed and very affordable”.