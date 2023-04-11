Manchester City will host Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. How to watch on UK TV

The champions of England and Germany will meet later today for the first of two fixtures as they both bid to reach the final four of the UEFA Champions League tournament.

Manchester City will be coming into the match off the back of a 4-1 win over Premier League strugglers Southampton on Easter Saturday, with Erling Haaland once more adding to his never-ending goal tally. The Norwegian superstar now has 30 Premier League goals to his name and 44 this season in total from 38 matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for Bayern Munich, they have suffered a turbulent recent few weeks, saying goodbye to Julian Nagelsmann and welcoming former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel’s first fixture in charge saw the side comfortably beat title rivals Dortmund at the Allianz Arena, but they followed this up with a shock defeat to Freiburg, being dumped out of the DFB-Pokal at the quarter-final stage.

With both teams eyeing up domestic and European trophies, here is all you need to know ahead of Man City vs Bayern’s first meet...

When is Man City vs Bayern Munich?

The two sides will meet at the Etihad Stadium later today, Tuesday 11 April 2023, and kick-off is set for 8pm BST. The match is expected to be a sell-out with the two sides playing in front of over 50,000 fans.

Erling Haaland scores with a bicycle kick as City beat Southampton 4-1

How to watch Man City vs Bayern Munich

BT Sport will have all the action from Manchester. Fans can tune into BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate to watch all the coverage and there will also be radio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live and TalkSport Radio UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans can also stream into BT Sport App in order to live stream the action. BT Sport accounts cost from £29.99/month and there is no contract involved in the monthly passes.

Head-to-Head

In the UCL, the two sides have met on six occasions with each team winning three apiece. Their most recent meet was in the 2014/15 group stage of the tournament. The first leg saw Bayern win 1-0 at home while the return leg saw Man City win 3-2.

Across all competitions, Manchester City are on a six match winning streak while Bayern have won four and lost two of their last six fixtures.

Team news

Guardiola is set to be able to call upon a near-fully fit Man City squad with Phil Foden the only expected absentee as he recovers from having his appendix removed. As the Blues manager has not altered the lineup much in recent weeks, it is likely we will see a similar squad to that which beat Southampton on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The back three are set to remain unchanged, meaning once again there is no place for Aymeric Laporte, while John Stones continues excelling in his role in midfield.

As for Bayern, Thomas Tuchel will be travelling to City without a fit natural centre forward, as Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting is set to miss out with a knee problem. Serge Gnabry had been used in the central role for the recent win over Freiburg, while Thomas Muller has also played in that spot.