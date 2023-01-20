Manchester City will play Wolves in their Premier League fixture this weekend. How to watch on UK TV

Manchester City will take on Wolves this weekend in the hope of getting back in the title race against Arsenal following their derby loss this weekend.

Jack Grealish opened up the scoring for City shortly into the second half only for an exceptionally controversial goal from Bruno Fernandes to level the playing field. This was backed up only a few minutes later by Marcus Rashford’s strike, who now has 16 goals in his 26 appearances for United this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side did close the gap on Thursday night though, despite trailing 2-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur at half time. Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and a double from Riyad Mahrez saw City come back to win 4-2 and close the gap on the Gunners to five points - although the league leaders now have a game in hand.

Wolves, however, will also be equally keen to find a much needed win after their FA Cup third round replay against Liverpool ended in a disappointing 1-0 loss. Wolves are sitting on 17 points, only two points clear of the relegation zone and have been fighting against the bottom half of the table all season. While a win for City can put them back in contention to win the title, a win for Wolves will help push them further out of a potential relegation battle.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Wolves...

When is Manchester City vs Wolves?

The match will take place on Sunday 22 January with kick off scheduled for 2pm GMT. The match will take place at Manchester’s the Etihad Stadium.

Ruben Neves during Wolves’ 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in FA Cup replay

Tickets are still available to purchase from the City website from £58. The website details suggest tickets can be bought for Official Cityzens Members and junior members.

The Wolves website suggest all tickets for away fans are sold out.

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves

This match will not be available to watch on TV as Sky Sports will be broadcasting Leeds United’s home fixture against Brentford as well as Arsenal’s home match against Manchester United.

Team news

The two sides have met a total of 127 sides. City have won 53 occasions while Wolves have won 49 times. They first met in League Division One in 1899 but their last five fixtures have seen City win each time. Their last meeting saw City win 0-3.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Ruben Dias is closing in on a comeback from a thigh problem and while the upcoming game against Spurs might be too soon, he could be seen against Wolves. It is, however, likely that City will still be without John Stones who failed to recover from an unspecified issue in time.

Wolves have recently confirmed the signing of Spanish international Pablo Sarabia for £4.4m (€5m) who has joined on a two-and-a-half year contract. He reportedly underwent a medical on Tuesday (17 January) and could make his debut away against City this weekend.