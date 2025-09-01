Manchester City agree deal for PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as Ederson set for Fenerbahce move. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Manchester City fans react to news of PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma joining them as medical is set to take place.

It would appear that Manchester City are on the verge of signing Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as he is set to undergo a medical shortly. Fabrizio Romano took to X and said: “Gigio Donnarumma now set to undergo his medical in Italy after deal done between all parties.

“He will arrive in Manchester after the international break, but all done and sealed with #MCFC.”

In response to the news, one fan said on X that “He’s going to win them the league next season, as he makes an immense difference in quality, which they desperately need in defence. This season looks tough. Top 4 being a realistic target for City.”

Another fan said: “Great GK! Manchester City made a good transfer!”

It would appear that the Manchester City deal to sign PSG goalkeeper Gianluca Donnarumma is dependent on selling Ederson to Fenerbahçe, However, Fabrizio Romano took to X and wrote that the verbal agreement is in place.

Fabrizio Romano said: “BREAKING: Éderson to Fenerbahçe, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for Brazilian GK to join Fener.

“Fee around €13/14m to Man City for Éderson and as also personal terms are agreed with his agent Jorge Mendes and director Devin Özek.”

When Pep Guardiola started summer signing James Trafford for the club’s first three league games, there was constant speculation that Ederson could be set for a move.

When PSG played Tottenham in the Super Cup, Gianluigi Connarumma was replaced by Lucas Chevalier in goal. Last month, Paris St-Germain signed Chevalier from Lille.

In a statement on their website, PSG said: “Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce it has signed Lucas Chevalier. The 23-year-old French goalkeeper, who will wear the number 30, has signed with the reigning European champions until 2030.”

PSG also described Chevalier as “Comfortable on his line, in one-on-one situations, and in the air, he also has excellent distribution skills, qualities that have quickly established him as one of the best shot-stoppers in the league and one of the most promising players in his position in Europe.”