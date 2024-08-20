Manchester United may submit a loan offer in relentless pursuit of PSG outcast
and live on Freeview channel 276
All summer long, NationalWorld has covered Man United’s attempts to sign Ugarte from the Ligue 1 side, after the Uruguayan midfielder found himself outcast from Luis Enrique’s side.
Ugarte cost the French champions £51m last summer, and the Parisian side is hoping to recuperate as much of that as possible when selling him on. But this has proven to be the stumbling block in negotiations, with Manchester United trying not to overspend having already brought players such as Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt to Old Trafford this summer.
Now, the Irish Independent is reporting that the Red Devils may try to capture Ugarte on loan, having already missed out on the likes of Sander Berge - who is joining Fulham from Burnley for £20m - and Sofyan Amrabat, who was on loan at Man United last season but has since returned to Fiorentina in Serie A.
While a loan deal might be preferrable for Eric ten Hag, who has already spent £150m this transfer window and is struggling to offload players, PSG appear steadfast in their plans to sell Ugarte, especially after bringing in Joao Neves as a direct replacement in midfield. With West Ham United trying to prise Carlos Soler from the French club, Enrique may only consider loaning the Uruguayan to Old Trafford if Man United lock themselves into buying the midfielder once the loan comes to an end.
Italian outfit Napoli are considering a move for Scott McTominay, but again may also prefer a loan to avoid paying United’s asking price.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.