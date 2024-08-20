Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United are refusing to give up on plans to sign PSG reject Manuel Ugarte - but are starting to exhaust all possible options.

All summer long, NationalWorld has covered Man United’s attempts to sign Ugarte from the Ligue 1 side, after the Uruguayan midfielder found himself outcast from Luis Enrique’s side.

Ugarte cost the French champions £51m last summer, and the Parisian side is hoping to recuperate as much of that as possible when selling him on. But this has proven to be the stumbling block in negotiations, with Manchester United trying not to overspend having already brought players such as Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt to Old Trafford this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Manuel Ugarte saga has rumbled on all summer long. | Getty Images

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While a loan deal might be preferrable for Eric ten Hag, who has already spent £150m this transfer window and is struggling to offload players, PSG appear steadfast in their plans to sell Ugarte, especially after bringing in Joao Neves as a direct replacement in midfield. With West Ham United trying to prise Carlos Soler from the French club, Enrique may only consider loaning the Uruguayan to Old Trafford if Man United lock themselves into buying the midfielder once the loan comes to an end.

Italian outfit Napoli are considering a move for Scott McTominay, but again may also prefer a loan to avoid paying United’s asking price.