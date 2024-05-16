Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reacts angrily to fan abuse

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford was almost involved in an altercation with a Red Devils fan when they took on Newcastle United in their penultimate Premier League game of the season.

Video footage shows Rashford’s attention being caught by something that a fan shouted from the crowd while United were warming up. He reacts to the jab, clearly disgruntled, then walks away at the suggestion of Christian Eriksen. Additionally, Antony also consoles Rashford as he is removing himself from the situation.

While he is walking away, a fan can clearly be heard yelling profanity at him, calling him a ‘d***head’. It is unclear what was said prior to this to provoke such a reaction from the United academy graduate.

Rashford has not been at his best for United this season. So far, the 26-year-old has scored seven goals and has notched up two assists over the course of 32 Premier League games. This is a far cry from last season’s tally, where he scored 17 goals and registered five assists.

Additionally, he has also had a tough time off the pitch, as well as on it. Earlier in the season, Rashford was disciplined by the club after missing training following a night out in Belfast. Moreover, certain sections of the United fanbase have booed him during games this season.

Nevertheless, the abuse of Rashford has been roundly condemned by the majority of United fans - supporters of other clubs have also spoken in support of him following the incident.

