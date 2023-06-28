Last year’s National League saw Wrexham surpass the fifth tier’s all-time record points tally

Football fans across the UK are counting down the days until the start of the 2023/24 National League season.

Last season fans were treated to a thrilling promotion battle with champions Wrexham and play-off winners Notts County both recording over 100 points in a single campaign.

The National League welcomes six new teams this season - the likes of Rochdale and Hartlepool United will be targeting an immediate return to the Football League after their relegation from League Two. But they can expect to face firm competition from last year’s play-off final runners-up Chesterfield and fellow contenders Oldham Athletic.

Elsewhere at the other end of the table the four newly promoted teams AFC Fylde, Kidderminster Harriers, Ebbsfleet United and Oxford City will all look to survive in the fifth tier after their promotion.

The National League is viewed as a hugely challenging league to go up from and there is just one automatic promotion up for grabs this season.

But when does the 2023/24 season get underway and what are the key dates to watch out for?

Here is everything you need to know.

When does the 2023/24 National League season start?

Last year's play-off runners-up Chesterfield are being tipped for promotion this term by the bookmakers. (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Vanarama National League season kicks off on Saturday 5 August 2023. Each team will play a total of 46 fixtures over the course of the campaign with two teams winning promotion and four teams suffering relegation.

When does the 2023/24 National League season end?

The exact date for the end of the season has not yet been confirmed.

However, based on previous seasons we can expect the campaign to end on the second weekend of May.

Last year’s regular season ran from 6 August 2022 until 29 April. There were then two weeks of play-off action to decide the final promotion place with Notts County narrowly defeating rivals Chesterfield on penalties.

When are the 2023/24 National League fixtures announced?

Rochdale's 102 year stay in the Football League came to an end last season. (getty images)

The first date to note in the 2023/24 season is fixture release day and the full set of National League fixtures will be released on Wednesday 5 July at 1pm.

Oxford City are competing in the National League for the first time in their history after their recent promotion from the Conference South, while Rochdale United have dropped down to the National League for the first time in 102 years.

Who are the favourites for promotion?

Last year’s play-off final runners-up Chesterfield are being tipped as the early favourites for promotion to the Football League. according to the bookmakers.

The Spireites are managed by the experienced Paul Cook who has won promotion three times in his managerial career.

