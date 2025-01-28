Neymar’s contract with Saudi side Al-Hilal is terminated by mutual consent
The Brazil international – still the world’s most expensive footballer after his £200million move to Paris St Germain in 2017 – joined Al-Hilal in August 2023.
He has suffered anterior cruciate ligament and hamstring injuries in Saudi Arabia and played only seven times for Al-Hilal.
They said in a statement: “Al Hilal Club Company and Neymar Jr have agreed to terminate their contractual relationship by mutual consent. The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career at Al-Hilal, and wish the player success in his career.”
Neymar has made only two appearances for Al-Hilal this season with the last coming as a substitute in November.
The 32-year-forward is expected to return to Santos in Brazil, the club where he began his senior career.
