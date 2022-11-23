Cristiano Ronaldo will play for the first time since announcing he has left Manchester United as he leads Portugal in their first World Cup fixture in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent interview with Piers Morgan has somewhat marred the build-up to Portugal’s World Cup campaign with the striker now a free agent following the ‘mutually agreed’ separation between himself and Manchester United.

In an exceptionally controversial interview, Ronaldo detailed his unhappiness at Old Trafford and even went so far as to say he had no respect for Erik ten Hag. He also called out United’s owners, the Glazers, saying they “don’t care about the club” on the sporting side.

However, the 37-year-old striker will put this all aside as he prepares to play in what could very well be his last World Cup. The former Real Madrid striker already has 191 caps for his country and 117 goals, making him both his country’s most capped player and highest ever goal scorer.

As he and his country prepare for their 2022 World Cup campaign, here is all you need to know ahead of their first fixture against Ghana...

When is Portugal vs Ghana?

The two sides are set to meet for their first World Cup fixture tomorrow, Thursday 24 November, with a UK kick-off time of 4pm GMT. Stadium 974 will be hosting the Group H match. Stadium 974 is a temporary venue, built in November 2021, which has been constructed from 974 recycled shipping containers. It has a capacity for 40,000 spectators.

Ronaldo is his country’s highest ever goal scorer and most capped player

How to watch Portugal vs Ghana

ITV will be broadcasting the match with coverage set to start at 3.30pm ahead of the 4pm kick-off. Mark Pougatch, Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Roy Keane are the main faces of ITV throughout the World Cup.

The action will also be available to stream through the ITVHub. Viewers will need to sign up for a free account in order to watch the match.

Road to the tournament

For the third time in recent years, Portugal were forced to fight through the play-offs in order to qualify for the World Cup. They finished second in their qualifying group, losing at home to Serbia, and they then had to face Turkey and North Macedonia in order to reach the main tournament.

Ghana, on the other hand, finished top of their qualifying group, despite their AFCON troubles, beating South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe. They then went on to beat fierce rivals Nigeria on away goals in the third round play-off to make it to Qatar.

What to expect from Portugal vs Ghana

The two sides have met only once before, at the 2014 World Cup, and the European side came away with a 2-1 win. However, Ghana are set to play the fierce underdogs in this match given their recent form and the ease at which they breezed through qualifying. Ghana have kept clean sheets in their two previous games while Portugal have alternated between triumph and defeat in their last five games.

Team news

Cristiano Ronaldo missed Portugal’s warm-up fixture against Nigeria due to an illness but has since confirmed he will be fit enough to play against Ghana meanwhile Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the campaign altogether due to a calf injury. Portugal are set to use Diogo Costa as their preferred goalkeeper with Rui Patricio’s time as the undisputed number one coming to a close.

