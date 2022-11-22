Canada are competing in the World Cup for the first time since 1986

The Canadian national team is competing on the world stage for only the second time in their history. Canada last qualified for the World Cup in 1986 when they were eliminated during the group stage.

John Herdman’s side will be massive underdogs in this tournament and will be hoping to prevail from a challenging group featuring Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. Belgium are the favourites to top the group and have a golden generation of talent featuring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku.

Roberto Martinez’s side were losing semi-finalists in Russia four years ago and will be hoping to go all the way this time around. The Red Devils are currently ranked second in the FIFA rankings and are viewed as one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

But when is Belgium vs Canada and how can you watch the game? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Belgium vs Canada?

Advertisement

Canada will make their long awaited return to the World Cup against Belgium on Wednesday 23 November. It will be the first meeting between the two nations in World Cup history.

How to watch Belgium vs Canada?

BBC1 will provide comprehensive coverage of the game between Belgium and Canada. The build up to the game will begin at 6:30pm (UK time) and the match will kick off at 7pm.

You can also stream all the action as it happens on the BBC iPlayer or through the BBC Sport app which is available for you to use on both your mobile and tablet device.

What is the venue for Belgium vs Canada?

The match between Belgium and Canada will take place at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. The stadium is located around 20 km west of the capital city Doha and is located in Al Rayyan.

Advertisement

The venue holds a capacity of around 45,000 and it will host seven matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Canada’s World Cup record

Canada have only previously appeared in one World Cup tournament which was Mexico in 1986.

During that tournament Canada were drawn in Group C alongside 1984 European champions France, The Soviet Union and Hungary. Canada lost all three of their group games and failed to score a single goal throughout the duration of the tournament.

Belgium World Cup record

Roberto Martinez’s side produced their best ever performance at a World Cup during the tournament four years ago. Reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 1986 and winning their third place play-off against England.Belgium are making their 14th World Cup appearance in Qatar and will be hoping to go all the way in this year’s tournament.

Advertisement

What to expect from Belgium vs Canada

Alphonso Davies is likely to be a key player for Canada. (Getty Images)

Roberto Martinez’s side are hot favourites to win the game against Canada and have an array of talent in all areas of the pitch with the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku all representing elite European clubs.

Although Martinez has performed better than any other Belgium manager in history there are still people who are critical of him for not getting the best out of the team in major tournaments.

Belgium have produced a golden generation of talent over the last decade, but many of those players such as Toby Alderwield, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are all in the later stage of the careers and for a few of these players it could be their last chance to shine on the world stage.

Advertisement

Canada will enter the World Cup as massive underdogs and they are likely to be highly reliant on Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. Davies is regarded as one of the best full backs in world football and his blistering pace has proven a nightmare for elite defenders around the world. Davies plays a much more offensive role when representing his country and his attacking prowess is a key tool for Canada in central midfield.