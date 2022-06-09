Steve Clarke’s side are looking to build some momentum after beating Armenia 2-0 at Hampden Park earlier this week.

The UEFA Nations League fixtures continue this weekend for Scotland as they head to Dublin for the second of their group stage fixtures.

Steve Clarke’s side were 2-0 winners over Armenia in their group opener at Hampden Park on Wednesday night and will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins after their first away match.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ireland have struggled so far in the competition, losing their first two matches to the Armenians and Ukraine and will be desperate to get some points on the board when the Tartan Army come to town.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match including when and where it’s being played, how to watch on UK TV and online, as well as the early team news:

Republic of Ireland vs Scotland: Date, venue and kick off time

The Republic of Ireland v Scotland is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 11 2022 with a 5pm (BST) kick-off.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin will be the venue for the match.

The last time the two sides met in the Irish capital was in 2015 - it ended all square with a 1-1 draw in a Euro 2016 qualifying group stage match.

The reverse leg of the Nations League group stage fixture at Hampden Park is due to be played on September 24, 2022.

What channel is Republic of Ireland vs Scotland on?

Republic of Ireland v Scotland will be broadcast live on Premier Sports in the UK.

The channel won the rights to show all of Scotland’s 2022/23 UEFA Nations League matches as well as the fixtures for Wales and Northern Ireland in the UK.

Build up for the match starts on Premier Sports 1 (Sky 451 or Virgin 551) from 4:15pm.

Republic of Ireland v Scotland live stream

The match can be live streamed via the Premier Sports player.

The Premier Sports player can be accessed online or on mobile devices via the app, which is available to download in all mainstream app stores.

How to watch Republic of Ireland v Scotland

Premier Sports offer a number of subscription options for football fans.

Customers who only wish to watch Ireland v Scotland on Saturday can pay £9.99 which will provide them with one month coverage from the channel via the Premier Sports player.

Sky customers must pay £14.99 for a one month rolling subscription to access the channel via their Sky box or can subscribe for 12 months for £99.

Republic of Ireland v Scotland team news

Scotland made it through Wednesday night’s match with Armenia without any fresh injury concerns or suspensions.

Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney remains absent from the squad as he continues his long term injury rehabilitation.

Steve Clarke made several changes from the side who lost their FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off to Ukraine for the Armenia match and will be expected to once again shuffle the pack for their trip to Dublin.