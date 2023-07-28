Riyad Mahrez won four Premier League titles during his five-year stay at Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez has completed a £30m transfer to join Al-Alhi in the Saudi Pro League.

The Algerian international leaves Manchester City after an incredible five-year spell at the football club, which has seen him lift four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mahrez is just one of a number of high profile players to make the move to the Middle East and he follows other Premier League stars such as Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Neves.

The winger has been a key part of Pep Guardiola’s treble winning team last season and he has paid tribute to the Manchester City fans and claims that they will forever be a “huge and happy part” of his life.

But how much is Riyad Mahrez expected to earn in Saudi Arabia and how have fans reacted to his departure?

Here is everything you need to know.

How much will Riyah Mahrez earn in Saudi Arabia?

Riyad Mahrez has scored a number of important goals for Man City during his five year stay. (Getty Images)

Riyad Mahrez has joined Al-Alhi for a figure of £30m and he is the third Champions League winner to arrive at the club this summer after Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Algerian has signed a three year contract with the Saudi outfit and he is expected to earn a lucrative wage of around £750,000 a week, according to The Mirror.

Why has Riyad Mahrez left Manchester City?

Riyad Mahrez has been one of the top-performing players in England since he was signed by Leicester City in 2014.

The winger was a key figure in the Leicester team which won promotion from the Championship in 2014 and a fundamental part of the side that stunned the footballing world to win the Premier League in 2016.

Two years later he completed a move to Manchester City for £60 million and he has played an important role in Pep Guardiola’s success by winning four titles in five seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the talented footballer has struggled for first team football this season and many of his appearances have come from the substitutes bench.

Following his departure Mahrez said: “To play for Manchester City has been an honour and a privilege. I came to win trophies and enjoy my football and I achieved that and so much more.

“I have had five unforgettable years with this football club, working with unbelievable players, fantastic supporters and the best manager in the world.

“I’ve made a lifetime of wonderful memories and the manner of our Premier League title wins and the battles we’ve had with Liverpool and last year, Arsenal underlined our collective desire and mentality to be the best. Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life.”

How have Manchester City fans reacted to Riyad Mahrez’s departure?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City fans and players have praised Riyad Mahrez for his contribution to the club’s success in recent years.

One fan tweeted: “Thank you for everything Riyad.”

Another added: “Mahrez is the best African player to ever grace the Premier League, proper baller.”

Manchester City team mate Jack Grealish posted: “My brother man, what a legend. Gonna miss you bro!! All the best on your new chapter.”