Scotland are set to host Spain for their second UEFA Euros qualifying fixture this week after beating Cyprus 3-0 on Saturday. John McGinn opened up the scoring for the Tartan Army before Scott McTominay netted two after coming off the bench to seal the deal.

McGinn is now just the fifth player in history to score 20 times for Scotland and his manager, Steve Clarke, is sure he is set to join an even more exclusive club as he rises up through his country’s all-time scoring list. McGinn is currently seventh and Clarke has said: “It’s realistic to think about catching the next one. Kenny Miller is the next one he catches and I was saying to Ally McCoist: ‘He’s coming for you too!’”

Clarke and his squad will now prepare to face Spain who enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win over Norway. However, the La Roja’s new manager has admitted that they cannot afford to relax when they travel to Glasgow for tomorrow’s fixture.

Luis de la Fuente has said ahead of the meet: “The match against Scotland demands other things. They are very intense. If I have to make changes, we will. What there is, is a fantastic team that offers many alternatives. In four days, I have seen things. They can give much more and we will continue to grow in all aspects.”

Here is all you need to know about how to watch Scotland vs Spain...

John McGinn now has 20 goals for Scotland

When is Scotland vs Spain?

Scotland will host Spain tomorrow, Tuesday 28 March 2023, with kick-off set for 7.45pm BST. The two sides will meet at Hampden Park in Glasgow and a sold-out crowd is expected to descend on Scotland’s national stadium which has a capacity for over 51,000.

How to watch Scotland vs Spain on UK TV

Scotland vs Spain will be available to watch on Viaplay Sports 1 and coverage of the match is set to start at 7pm ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off. The match can also be streamed through the Viaplay sports player. Subscriptions for Viaplay Sports channels start from £11.99/month and the streaming service also gives access to films and TV series as well as La Liga and Scottish Cup football fixtures.

Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 13 occasions and Scotland have won three times. The last time the two sides met was in October 2011 as part of the Euros championships and Spain won 3-1. Scotland last beat the Spaniards in 1984 at the FIFA World Cup. The Tartan Army also beat the Spanish in their first ever meeting which took place in May 1957.

Team News

Scotland fans soon found reason for concern following the win over Cyprus after Che Adams limped off injured just before the hour mark and the Southampton striker has now pulled out of the upcoming match along with right-back Anthony Ralston. Lawrence Shankland is now in line to replace the former.