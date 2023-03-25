Zlatan Ibrahimovic could become the oldest player to compete at the European Championships

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to the international stage for the first time in a year after recovering from a serious knee injury at the end of last season.

The AC Milan striker was brought on to the pitch for Sweden during a 3-0 defeat to Belgium in the opening game of their Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ibrahimovic’s arrival was met with a standing ovation from the Sweden fans as he picked up his 122nd international cap for his country.

In doing so the 41-year-old striker, who is already Sweden’s top scorer became the oldest ever player to compete in a European Championship qualifier.

However, Ibrahimovic’s record was broken just a few hours later by Gibraltar striker Lee Casciaro after he took to the pitch during his side’s 3-0 defeat to Greece.

But who is the oldest player to compete in an international football match and who is the oldest player to score at the European Championship?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is the oldest player to compete in a European Championship qualifier?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gibraltar striker Lee Casciaro is the oldest player to compete in a European Championship qualifier at 41 years, five months and 25 days.

He is four days older than Zlatan Ibrahimovic who thought he had broken the record earlier that same day.

Dino Zoff was previously the oldest player to compete in a European Championship qualifier. (Getty Images)

Casciaro made his professional debut in 1998 for Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar and he has spent his entire professional career with the club - winning 20 league titles and 14 cups.

Casciaro has made 54 appearances for Gibraltar since they turned professional in 2013 and he has scored three international goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Casciaro has beaten the record previously set by Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoffwho was 41-years and 90 days old when he appeared against Sweden in 1983.

Who is the oldest player to compete at the European Championships?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is aiming to help his Sweden team qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany and if he plays in that tournament he will become the oldest ever footballer to play in the competition.

The current record is held by Hungary goalkeeper Gabor Kirarly who made his final European Championship appearance in 2016 during a 4-0 defeat to Belgium.

The record for an outfield player is held by German icon Lothar Matthaus who appeared in Euro 2000 against Portugal when he was 39 years and 91 days old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The oldest player to score at a European Championship was Ivica Vastic who converted a late penalty for Austria during a 1-1 draw against Poland. He was 38 years and 257 days old when he set that record in Euro 2008.

Who is the oldest player to ever compete in international football?

The oldest player to compete in a football match at international level is Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary. He was 45 years and 161 days old when he was handed his final appearance in the 2018 World Cup against Saudi Arabia.