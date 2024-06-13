Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the departure of a midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced the mutual termination of Tanguy Ndombele’s contract with the club, effectively making the former France international a free agent ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

While evidently talented, Ndombele’s work rate and discipline was often called into question during his time at Tottenham - he struggled to maintain strong relationships with Spurs’ head coaches due to this. Additionally, he also suffered from a litany of injury problems which stunted his growth as a footballer.

Ndombele originally joined Tottenham in 2019 from Lyon for a then-club record fee of around £63.9 million. He entered the club amid plenty of hype, but failed to meet the fans’ expectations, despite picking up an assist on his debut.

Overall, Ndombele made 63 Premier League appearances for the Lilywhites, scoring six goals along the way. Much of his five years with Tottenham was spent away from the club on loan - he played for Lyon, Napoli and Galatasaray during his spell in North London. His last game for Spurs came in January 2022, when they defeated Morecambe by a score of 3-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.

