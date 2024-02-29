Tottenham target two international stars as England outcast sees revival
Liverpool will be eyeing up the chance to secure the domestic treble this year after reaching to the FA Cup quarter-final following a 3-0 victory over Southampton.
Following their EFL Cup victory over Chelsea on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be looking to not only double the 2023/24 trophies, but with the Anfield club sitting at the top of the Premier League, all eyes will be on the Reds to see if they can complete the domestic treble.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Last night's FA Cup action saw Chelsea secure a 90-minute winner to beat Leeds 3-2 while Manchester United's Casemiro scored a similarly late winner to ensure Erik ten Hag's side makes it through to the last eight.
Ahead of this weekend's Premier League action, here is all the latest transfer news from around the league...
Tottenham target international wingers
Tottenham are targeting a wide forward as their major summer signing, with Wolves' Portugal winger Pedro Neto, 23, and Crystal Palace's England winger Eberechi Eze, 25, currently the two main targets (Independent).
Neto has been widely reported target of several Premier League clubs, including Spurs rivals Arsenal, while it has been speculated Eze could end up at Manchester City come August. However, with Ange Postecoglou's approach of widening the play on the pitch, the aforementioned wingers could be a crucial element to the former Celtic boss's formula for success.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Spurs brought Timo Werner into the action in the January transfer window but there will be greater ambitions in the summer with both Neto and Eze identified as targets to help realise Postecoglou's ambitions of boosting the winger-positions.
England outcast sees revival
Dele Alli's Everton career could be revived later this year as the Toffees are open to handing the former England midfielder, 27, a new deal (Express via Athletic).
It’s over a year since Dele last made a competitive appearance, but there are suggestions he could rebuild his football career with Everton next season and despite the ongoing injury and behind-the-scenes complications, it’s suggested Dele is hoping to remain in the Premier League. While a return before the end of the 2023/24 season is unlikely, he could be part of Sean Dyche's plans heading into pre-season.
Alli - the former Tottenham sensation - has been out of action with muscle injury but the Toffees have little encouragement to play the 27-year-old, even when he is match-fit, as they will have to pay Spurs £10m when the midfielder reaches 20 competition appearances. However, it is believed that contract negotiations are underway with both clubs and player in order to allow him a shot at rebuilding what had been an extremely successful career.
Liverpool eye 'bargain' 24-year-old
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liverpool will look to sign Brentford's Cameroon winger Bryan Mbeumo, 24, for a bargain price if the Bees are relegated to the Championship (Express). The Reds are creating contingency plans for if their star man Mohamed Salah leaves Anfield this club, with Mbeumo identified as a perfect replacement. The Egyptian star is once again expected to draw big interest from the Saudi leagues and if the offer is too good to resist, Mbeumo's pace and power would be a welcome replacement. Additionally, if the Bees suffer relegation, it is likely they will hope to offload certain stars in order to bring in what would be some much needed cash.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.