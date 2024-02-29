Dele Alli has high hopes of career revival following lengthy injury

Liverpool will be eyeing up the chance to secure the domestic treble this year after reaching to the FA Cup quarter-final following a 3-0 victory over Southampton.

Following their EFL Cup victory over Chelsea on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly be looking to not only double the 2023/24 trophies, but with the Anfield club sitting at the top of the Premier League, all eyes will be on the Reds to see if they can complete the domestic treble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night's FA Cup action saw Chelsea secure a 90-minute winner to beat Leeds 3-2 while Manchester United's Casemiro scored a similarly late winner to ensure Erik ten Hag's side makes it through to the last eight.

Ahead of this weekend's Premier League action, here is all the latest transfer news from around the league...

Tottenham target international wingers

Tottenham are targeting a wide forward as their major summer signing, with Wolves' Portugal winger Pedro Neto, 23, and Crystal Palace's England winger Eberechi Eze, 25, currently the two main targets (Independent).

Eberechi Eze scores for Crystal Palace against Sheffield United

Neto has been widely reported target of several Premier League clubs, including Spurs rivals Arsenal, while it has been speculated Eze could end up at Manchester City come August. However, with Ange Postecoglou's approach of widening the play on the pitch, the aforementioned wingers could be a crucial element to the former Celtic boss's formula for success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spurs brought Timo Werner into the action in the January transfer window but there will be greater ambitions in the summer with both Neto and Eze identified as targets to help realise Postecoglou's ambitions of boosting the winger-positions.

England outcast sees revival

Dele Alli's Everton career could be revived later this year as the Toffees are open to handing the former England midfielder, 27, a new deal (Express via Athletic).

https://www.shotstv.com/watch/52339430?leah-williamson-returns-to-the-england-squad-but-why-is-nikita-parris-missing

It’s over a year since Dele last made a competitive appearance, but there are suggestions he could rebuild his football career with Everton next season and despite the ongoing injury and behind-the-scenes complications, it’s suggested Dele is hoping to remain in the Premier League. While a return before the end of the 2023/24 season is unlikely, he could be part of Sean Dyche's plans heading into pre-season.

Alli - the former Tottenham sensation - has been out of action with muscle injury but the Toffees have little encouragement to play the 27-year-old, even when he is match-fit, as they will have to pay Spurs £10m when the midfielder reaches 20 competition appearances. However, it is believed that contract negotiations are underway with both clubs and player in order to allow him a shot at rebuilding what had been an extremely successful career.

Liverpool eye 'bargain' 24-year-old

Advertisement

Advertisement