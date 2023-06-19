Rob Page’s men are in action following disappointing loss to Armenia on Friday

Turkey will be hoping for back to back wins as they welcome Wales later on today. They secured a last-minute win over Latvia on Friday but the Dragons suffered a 4-2 thrashing at the hands of Armenia in Cardiff.

Turkey’s win now puts them ahead of Group D favourites Croatia although the latter side are currently not involved in this round of Euro qualifying after making it to the Nations League final.

Wales, on the other hand, must strive for the win in Turkey this evening if they are to hold on to hope of reaching their third successive major tournament, but their first since Gareth Bale’s retirement earlier this year. Speaking ahead of the match, David Brooks - who has recently come back into the squad following a battle with Hodgkin Lymphoma - has said: “If we win, we go back into a position of power.

“I think people will be starting to doubt us, but we have got to go and try and put in a performance to prove all those people wrong. We all want to try to get to a major tournament, so nothing has changed.”

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Turkey vs Wales...

Aaron Ramsey will lead Wales against Turkey this evening

What time is Turkey vs Wales kick-off?

The two sides will meet later today, Monday 19 June, with kick-off set for 7.45pm. Turkey’s Samsun 19 May Stadium in Tekkekoy, Samsun, will host the fixture. First opened in 2017, it has a capacity for nearly 34,000 spectators.

How to watch Turkey vs Wales

In the UK, the match will be shown for free in the Welsh language on S4C, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST. Fans can also stream the fixture through the All4 streaming service and Viaplay subscribers can watch via the network’s app and website. Fans need a free account in order to stream the action on All4.

Head-to-Head

Turkey and Wales have met on seven occasions with Wales winning four times, drawing once and losing twice. Their most recent meet was in 2021 when Wales beat Turkey 2-0 in the UEFAEuros 2020 competition. Turkey’s last win came in 1997 when they beat the Dragons 6-4.

In their last six matches, Turkey have won four and lost two while Wales have drawn two, lost three and won just one.

Team news

Turkey’s captain is still set to play the full 90 minutes despite featuring in the Champions League final ten days ago but it is likely that Kerem Akturkoglu is to be preferred over Kahveci despite the latter scoring the winner against Latvia.