Wales will host Latvia in their second UEFA Euros qualifier after drawing against World-Cup semi-finalists Croatia

Wales will face Latvia in their first home fixture of their Euros 2024 qualifying campaign following a hard fought 1-1 draw against Croatia. Of course, the Dragons will have wanted a win but a draw against the World Cup semi-finalists is far from a disappointment. Croatia also had a 34 win and one draw record for previous European qualifiers on home soil.

Rob Page’s men found a stoppage-time equaliser in their first match since talisman Gareth Bale announced his retirement from the pitch. However, the Welsh, captained by Nice’s Aaron Ramsey, will now seek their first win of the campaign while Latvia will hope to begin their qualifiers with a bang.

Following their fifth-placed finish in World Cup qualifying, Latvia’s recent Nations League campaign offered more confidence heading into 2023 but it is still set to be a tall order if they are to beat Rob Page’s side in Cardiff.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Wales vs Latvia...

When is Wales vs Latvia?

The two sides will meet later today, Tuesday 28 March 2023, and the match will kick-off at 7.45pm BST. Wales’ Cardiff City Stadium will host the fixture and available tickets can still be purchased from Wales National Football website.

Wales celebrate equalising with Croatia in opening Euros 2024 qualifying match

How to watch Wales vs Latvia

The match will be available to watch on S4C with coverage of the fixture starting at 7.25pm ahead of the 7.45pm match-time. S4C can be streamed via BBC iPlayer and those who do not have access to either can tune into BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru or BBC Radio 5 sports extra.

Additionally, the BBC Sport website and app will offer live text commentary. ViaPlay 2 will also be broadcasting the match with coverage starting at 7.35pm.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met just once with Wales winning 2-0 in an International friendly in 2004. In all forms, Wales have drawn two of their last six matches and lost the remaining four. Meanwhile, Latvia have won two, drawn one and lost three.

Team news

Wales coach Rob Page admitted to making a triple substitution when facing the World Cup semi-finalists in Split in order to prioritise the win in Cardiff later today. This will mean Daniel James, Harry Wilson and new captain Aaron Ramsey will be in the starting XI tonight.

All three were all withdrawn against Croaita with the match-winner Nathan Broadhead among the replacements. However, none are playing regularly at club level and are short of match-fitness. Meanwhile, Kieffer Moore will lead the line up front as he hopes for his 10th international goal.

Wayne Hennessey and Ben Davies were both previously forced to withdraw from the Wales squad while Brennan Johnson continues to miss out through groin injury.

