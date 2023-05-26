Borussia Dortmund are just one win away from lifting the Bundesliga title for the first in eleven years. They play Mainz at home this Saturday and could see League title triumph if they secure the vital three points.

Dortmund are currently two points clear of Bayern Munich in second place. Bayern will play Koln this weekend and need a win or draw to level with Dortmund. Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl, who previously captained the side in 2011-12 which won the league under former boss Jurgen Klopp, said: “We cannot allow this to be taken from us.

“We just have to win one more time. Basically I have a good feeling, but I know that we have to perform really well one more time and then we will deserve it. When the players ride the bus to the stadium they will be cheered on by the crowds. That will push them.”

This season could be the final time England’s Jude Bellingham plays with the side with rumours swirling around that the 19-year-old will move to Spain’s Real Madrid. The midfielder is currently nursing a knee injury and could well be a doubt for Saturday’s title decider.

As Dortmund look ahead to potential glory this weekend, here is all you need to know about when they last won the Bundesliga...

Dortmund star Jude Bellingham could be in Real Madrid by next season

When did Borussia Dortmund last win the Bundesliga?

2012 was the last time Borussia Dortmund were able to lift the trophy. Dortmund secured 81 points and beat their nearest rivals, Bayern Munich. by eight points. They lost just one of their matches that season and drew two. Robert Lewandowski scored 22 goals for that season and ended as the season’s third-highest goal scorer.

Here are their previous Bundesliga winning years:

1956

1957

1963

1994-95

1995-56

2001-02

2010-11

2022-12

They are ten-times runners-up in the Bundesliga and last came second in 2021-22.

What other trophies have Dortmund won?

Dortmund are also five-time DFB-Pokal winners as well as six-time DGB/DFL-Supercup winners. Their most recent DFB-Pokal win was in 2020-21. Their last DFB/DFL Supercup triumph came in 2019 but were runners-up in 2021.

They have one UEFA Champions League win to their name, which was achieved in 1996-97 and one European Cup Winners’ Cup to their name.

When’s Dortmund’s next match?