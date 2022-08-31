Everything you need to know ahead of the final stages of the summer transfer window

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English football is into the latter stages of this summer’s transfer window, with clubs from all across the English footballing pyramid still bidding to improve their squads ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

We’ve already seen a number of high-profile deals completed, including Liverpool’s big money swoop for Darwin Nunez, and Manchester City’s long awaited move for Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as the final 24 hours of the window looms, there are several more high profile deals set to go through such as the announcement of Manchester United’s signing of Ajax winger Antony.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about when exactly the summer transfer deadline is scheduled to pass...

When does the summer transfer window close?

This year’s summer transfer window opened will shut on Thursday 1 September.

All of Europe’s ‘top five’ leagues will bring business to a close on the same day, although there will be some variation on the specific times at which their respective deadlines will pass.

In England, the summer window opened on 10 June , and will officially close at 11pm BST on , with that date applying to both Premier League and EFL clubs.

Man Utd are reportedly close to signing Ajax’s Antony

Likewise, France opened their window on in mid-June, but will give their sides until 11:59pm CEST to wrap up any deals on 1 September.

Over in Spain, clubs have until 10:59pm to get deals done, with the window set to open on 1 July.

Germany and Italy will also open their windows at the beginning of July, with the Bundesliga concluding business at 5pm on 1 September.

The Serie A window has varied in its exact deadline in recent times but is set to shut at 5pm CEST this year.

Are there any exemptions to the deadline?

Clubs may be granted an extension to complete any transfers that are set to go down to the wire by submitting a deal sheet.

A deal sheet allows a side to confirm that an agreement has been reached in order to allow for additional time to submit the remaining documentation.

For last year’s summer deadline, which was also 11pm, a deal sheet could not be used before 9pm, and had to arrive fully completed before the transfer window closed.

Once the sheet arrives, clubs have an additional two hours, or until 1am, to submit the full paperwork.

In short, when we get to September 1st, just because the transfer deadline has passed, it doesn’t necessarily mean that every club’s business will be concluded.

What are the biggest transfer deals that could still go through?

Nottingham Forest have taken this transfer window by storm following their promotion to the Premier League, bringing in over 15 new players and spending in excess of £100 million.

However, potentially their biggest deal is yet to come, with Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar reportedly closing in on a move to the City Ground. Football Fancast have reported that Aouar would be available to around £21m.

Meanwhile, we could still see Leicester City lose a number of players, with the likes of Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Fofana is set to complete his medical with Chelsea ahead of what will be a £70million deal.

Manchester United’s signing of 22-year-old Antony is set to be one of the biggest deals yet to go through on deadline day with personal teams reportedly already agreed upon after he completed his medical at Carrington on Monday.