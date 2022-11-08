Gareth Southgate will name 26-man England World Cup squad this week

After a heartbreaking end to last year’s rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament for England, the men’s team will be hoping they can follow their female counterparts successes and achieve World Cup glory this winter.

The Three Lions head to Qatar on the back of a humiliating UEFA Nations League campaign where they failed to win any of their six matches against Italy, Germany and Hungary and suffered relegation to Group B of the competition for the first time. England finally ended their goal drought during a 3-3 draw against Germany, giving fans a glimmer of hope ahead of the competition in the gulf state, however there is still a lot of pressure on Gareth Southgate as the competition nears.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see who will be stepping on that plane and who will be left at home - while it is the Three Lions head coach who has to make the big decision. Despite enjoying such a successful Euro 2020 tournament, there are still a number of members from that squad who could miss out on Qatar, while a long line of players will be queueing up to take their place after impressive starts to the 2022/23 season.

Here is everything we know about when England’s World Cup squad could be revealed...

When will Gareth Southgate announce the World Cup squad?

A 55-man provisional squad was asked to be confirmed on 21 October, though Southgate opted against making it public. It is thought the likes of Danny Welbeck, Lewis Dunk and Eberechi Eze were among the long list of players to make the cut.

The final 26-man squad must then be submitted to FIFA by Monday November 14, however it is understood that the England boss will name his final squad on Thursday November 10. This comes eleven days before the Three Lions’ World Cup opener against Iran.

Who is likely to be in the 2022 World Cup squad?

There are a number of key players for England that will be absolute guarantees to be included in the squad - barring injury. The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Declan Rice will be a few of the first names on the list after spectacular Euro campaigns last summer.

With such a busy football schedule leading up to the tournament, there has unsurprisingly been a number of injury scares, with Ben Chilwell already confirming that he will miss out on his first World Cup. Meanwhile, Reece James looks extremely likely to be fit after suffering a knee injury but it is unclear whether Southgate will take a risk on him. The Chelsea defender’s absence could pave the way for Trent Alexander-Arnold to earn a spot after it looked like his poor form would result in him being left at home this winter.

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Trippier will almost certainly be named in the squad after their superb starts to the current campaign. Meanwhile, there are a number of names such as Harry Maguire, Jarrod Bowen and Dominic Calvert-Lewin who will be praying for the call this Thursday, despite their poor form. James Maddison is one player that fans will be eager to see travel to Qatar, despite seemingly being out of favour under Southgate.

Predicted World Cup squad

Here is England’s predicted World Cup squad based on the latest odds.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Man City), Ben White (Arsenal), John Stones (Man City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Man United), Conor Coady (Everton), Luke Shaw (Man United), Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Man City