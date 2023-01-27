All you need to know about the next FA Cup draw as clubs dream of making it to Wembley

There is a break from the Premier League action this weekend as the FA Cup takes centre stage. Clubs up and down the country are battling it out in fourth round ties as they look to make it to the final 16.

Teams will know that they are only a few matches away from Wembley now with both the semi-finals and final held at the national stadium. Arsenal against Manchester City is the first clash on Friday evening as the two highest placed clubs in the Premier League lock horns.

Manchester United face their former player Paul Ince, now manager of opponents Reading, at Old Trafford, while Liverpool head to Brighton and Hove Albion. There are still a few lower league teams left in the competition with National League side Wrexham taking on Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United, League Two club Stevenage travel to Stoke City and fourth tier outfit Walsall host Leicester City.

When is the FA Cup 5th round draw?

The FA Cup fifth round draw is on Monday 30th January from 7pm. Teams who win their fourth round games will be in the hat, as well as those who drew before their replays are held.

Where can you watch the FA Cup 5th round draw?

The FA Cup fifth round draw will be shown live on BBC One during the One Show. It can also be accessed on BBC iPlayer on mobile and tablet devices. In addition, it will streamed on the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook channels.

What are the numbers for the FA Cup 5th round draw?

Preston North End or Tottenham Hotspur. Southampton or Blackpool. Wrexham or Sheffield United. Ipswich Town or Burnley. Manchester United or Reading. Luton Town or Grimsby Town. Derby County or West Ham United. Stoke City or Stevenage. Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City. Walsall or Leicester City. Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town. Manchester City or Arsenal. Bristol City or West Bromwich Albion. Brighton & Hove Albion or Liverpool. Fulham or Sunderland. Accrington Stanley or Leeds United.

Who are the current holders of the FA Cup?

Liverpool are the current holders of the FA Cup after they beat Chelsea on penalties at Wembley in the final in May 2022 after a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes and extra time. Current Premier League table toppers Arsenal have won the trophy more times than anyone in England having been victories on 14 occasions in the past, with the most recent coming in 2020.

The Gunners also hold the record for the most appearances in the final having made it there 21 times so far in their history. Their former boss Arsene Wegner has still to this day won it more times (seven) than anyone else.