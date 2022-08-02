La Liga have confirmed they are changing title sponsors after the coming season, and here we run you through their big announcement.

La Liga will have a new name from next season after ending ties with its current sponsor.

The Spanish top tier, as well as its second division, have been sponsored by banks since the 2008 season, when they became sponsored by BBVA.

In 2016, they switched to household bank Santander, and the top two tiers were named ‘La Liga Santander’ and ‘La Liga Smartbank’, with the latter being the second tier.

But it was announced recently that this coming season would be the last in which Santander would hold title sponsorship rights.

A new sponsor has now been confirmed, and here we run you through what we know.

Who are La Liga’s new sponsors?

We now know EA Sports will become the title sponsor of La Liga and Segunda from the start of the 2023/24 season.

EA stands for Electronic Arts, and the company, of course, are behind the giant FIFA game franchise, the most successful football game on the market.

Though, the ‘FIFA’ name will be no more after the coming edition ‘FIFA 23’ after football’s governing body rejected proposals to extend the deal.

La Liga have announced they will undergo a ‘complete rebrand’ as part of the new sponsorship, and EA Sports will also sponsor the youth tournaments, La Liga Promises, as well as the ESports leagues, naturally.

Who are EA Sports FC?

Specifically, EA Sports FC will be the title sponsor, so that is the name we are likely to see featured in the new names of the leagues, though the official names have not been confirmed yet.

EA Sports FC is the new name for the game franchise, with EA Sports having to rename the franchise due to the lack of deal with FIFA.

The current agreement expires after this season, and the games will then be named EA Sports FC.

In return for the sponsorship. which will see La Liga welcome big money, La Liga also say they will pitch in with helping gameplay of the Spanish divisions - so that the new games feel that much more realistic - through additional licensing.

What have EA Sports said?

“EA Sports FC is committed to delivering the most authentic and immersive experiences in global football. Our innovative new partnership with LaLiga further elevates that ambition and solidifies both organizations’ position at the centre of football culture,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA Sports FC.

“The visible reach and scale of this partnership is deeply exciting, as is the opportunity to deliver incredible experiences for fans through in-game innovation, interactive entertainment and grassroots initiatives.”

What have La Liga said?

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has said: “EA Sports represents the cutting edge of interactive football experiences while LaLiga is at the forefront of actual football competitions with unmatched in-person, broadcast and digital fan experiences.