Premier League football has been postponed this weekend after the death of the Queen

Manchester United’s trip to Crystal Palace will not go ahead today.

The highly anticipated Premier League clash is one of the matches to be postponed.

Football across the United Kingdom has been cancelled this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (8 September) at Balmoral Castle.

Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premier League games have been cancelled between Friday (9 September) and Monday (12 September).

Here is why:

Why is Crystal Palace vs Manchester United game cancelled?

The match at the Selhurst Park, due to be played today (11 September) has been postponed.

“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game,” a statement from the Premier League said.

“Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters added: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

Will the match be rearranged?

All of the delayed matches this weekend will be rearranged for another point in the season.

However the fixture calendar is already extremely packed due to the World Cup taking place mid-season in Qatar.

Will European fixtures take place next week?

Manchester United have confirmed their Europa League trip to Sheriff Tiraspol will go ahead as scheduled on Thursday.

The Red Devils are the first UK club to confirm they will fulfil their European fixture next week, following this weekend’s Premier League postponements.

“Following discussions with the relevant governing bodies and in line with guidance issued by the UK Government, we can confirm our UEFA Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff will take place as scheduled on Thursday evening in Moldova,” read a United statement.

“Match arrangements will remain the same for fans who are traveling to support the team in Chisinau.”

Manchester City’s Champions League game with Borussia Dortmund will go ahead as scheduled, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier League winners are due to take on the German side at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening in the European competition’s second round of group fixtures.

There has been no official confirmation from organisers UEFA but it is understood that if there are no policing issues, fixtures are expected to be played.

Liverpool, Rangers and Chelsea are also due to play at home in the competition next week.

Are other sports cancelled?

Cricket, Rugby Union and Rugby League will go ahead this weekend despite the Queen’s death.

Next week’s Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament in Glasgow will go ahead, the Lawn Tennis Association has confirmed.

The women’s world middleweight title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields has been postponed.

The British Boxing Board of Control said in a statement: “(The Board has) decided that all tournaments this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We join as a nation in mourning and pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, honouring her dedication to our country during her long reign and the legacy she leaves behind.”