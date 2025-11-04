Whatever the opposite of being welcomed back with open arms is - that’s what Trent Alexander-Arnold has in store tonight.

His mural close to the Anfield ground had already been vandalised once, and despite being cleaned up has been targeted once again ahead of tonight’s game.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso - who was once also a Liverpool player, forming a stellar midfield partnership with club legend Steven Gerrard - has warned Alexander-Arnold to expect vitriol from fans, but has urged his right-back to still “enjoy” the experience.

He said: “We haven’t spoken about that precisely [being booed] but we have spoken about the team and the club. He has to have his own feelings and enjoy it his own way. So I am not going to say how he needs to feel it.

“For sure his history is different from mine, he was born and bred in Liverpool. I remember him from a young age in the academy and then coming to the first team and winning the Champions League. So he needs to enjoy the moment because it is nice to be back.

“He is in a new stage - sporting, physically and mentally. We need to give him what he needs because he is an exceptional player that we have in our squad.”

Speaking ahead of the game, Liverpool manager Arne Slot promised to give his former defender a warm reception - but admitted the crowd may not do the same.

He said: “He was my vice-captain last season and I have memories of working with him which were only positive and have memories from watching him on television which were only positive as well – I can remember multiple great moments of his in a Liverpool shirt.

“He will get a warm welcome from me. How the fans react I have no clue but he gets a warm welcome from me, that’s for sure.”