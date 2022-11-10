Lauren Hemps set to miss England friendlies following injury

England will be participating in two more international friendlies after their victory over world champions the USA earlier this autumn. Sarina Wiegman’s squad have travelled to Spain where they will play both Japan and Norway as they continue preparations for next year’s World Cup.

England’s first challenge will be against Japan, former World and Olympic Champions. Speaking ahead of the game, Wiegman has said: “We know Japan are very quick and technical, they’ve done this historically very well. So we have to be tight on the ball and get our shape right, then we can defend well as a team and play our game.”

The Lionesses are set to be without some of their key players, including Euros captain Leah Williamson, due to injury but are using this opportunity to bring in new talent ahead of the World Cup. Wiegman has added: “It’s a chance for other players to come into the team and we can see where they’re at compared to people who have been in the team for a long time.

“We want to take the team to the next level. We have a lot of depth and we want to develop the style of play and help the players to develop too so these two games will give us a lot of information on where we’re at.”

Leah Williamson will be forced to sit out of upcoming fixtures following injury

When is England vs Japan?

The two sides will meet on Friday 11 November 2022 with kick-off scheduled for 7pm GMT. The match will take place at the Pinatar Arena in Spain. Located in San Pedro del Pinatar, this stadium has a capacity for 3,000 spectators and was first opened in January 2013.

How to watch England vs Japan?

As with most other recent England Lioness fixtures, ITV will be the broadcasters for the upcoming fixture. ITV and ITVX will all offer coverage of the match while fans can also stream the action through the ITVHub. Those hoping to view through this service just need to log in with a free account.

Have England and Japan played each other before?

The two sides have met on eight occasions and the Lionesses have lost just once. They have won five of those eight fixtures and drawn the other two. England have, however, won each of the last three in a row. Japan’s only victory against England came at the July 2015 World Cup semi-final. Japan won 2-1 but went on to lose 5-2 to the USA in the final.

England are currently undefeated under Sarina Wiegman having played 24 matches. They have scored 120 goals and only conceded six in that time and their last defeat was in April 2021 against Canada when Hege Riise was in charge.

Team news

Captain Leah Williamson, Lauren Hemp and Jordan Nobbs are all set to miss out on the upcoming action through injury. Williamson also missed out on the last two friendlies against the USA and Czech Republic. Everton’s Gabby George has been called back up to the squad.

The 25-year-old from Manchester has played for England development squads and earned her first senior call-up for the 2017 SheBelieves Cup in the US. Her debut came in September 2018 during a 6-0 victory over Kazakhstan.

Hannah Hampton has also been notably left out of the squad. She is also currently not playing for her club side, Aston Villa, and is now taking some time away from the game.

Squad:

