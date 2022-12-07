All the key information ahead of World Cup quarter-final between Morocco and Portugal

Morocco enjoyed one of the biggest upsets of the World Cup so far when they knocked out Spain on Monday. Luis Enrique’s side became only the second team in history to not score a single penalty in a World Cup shoot-out.

The North Africans defended superbly to take the match to penalties after a 0-0 stalemate, with Madrid-born Achraf Hakimi tucking away the winning penalty - an audacious panenka - to send them through to the quarter-finals. However, their upcoming clash with Portugal will arguably be an even bigger test.

Portugal breezed past Switzerland in the round of 16 on Tuesday with a dominating 6-1 victory. Morocco could take on a side that will feature Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, after he was dropped for yesterday’s meeting, with his replacement, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos, netting a hat-trick in his first major tournament.

Here is everything you need to know about Morocco vs Portugal...

When is Morocco vs Portugal?

Morocco vs Portugal is scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Saturday December 10 and will be the third of the four World Cup quarter-finals this weekend. The clash will precede England’s mouth-watering meeting with France four hours later.

Morocco may be handed an advantage as they face off at Al Thumama Stadium, where Walid Regragui’s side have already played twice in group stage matches against Belgium and Canada. The venue has a capacity of 44,400.

How to watch Morocco vs Portugal on TV

Every single 2022 World Cup match is broadcast live on TV in the UK, with the games split between BBC and ITV. Both of Saturday’s fixtures will be shown on ITV1, with coverage starting at 2pm and ending following the conclusion of England vs France.

Fans can also live stream the game via the ITVX app or ITV official website on your computer, mobile or tablet device. All matches are free to watch if you have a TV licence.

Team news

Both teams are yet to confirm their squad news ahead of the quarter-final clash on Saturday. However, the main talking point will be Ronaldo and it’s highly likely that he will remain on the bench after Ramos’ brilliant performance against Switzerland. The 21-year-old has already scored more World Cup knockout goals than Ronaldo, despite being 16 years his junior.

Neither side looked to have suffered any huge injury concerns during their previous matches and could look to line up with similar XI’s this weekend.

Morocco predicted XI: Bono; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Portugal predicted XI: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Otavio, William Carvalho, Bernardo Silva; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos.

World Cup schedule

Quarter-finals

• Croatia vs Brazil - 9th December 3pm

• Netherlands vs Argentina - 9th December 7pm

• Morocco vs Portugal - 10th December 3pm

• England vs France - 10th December 7pm

Semi-finals

• Croatia/Brazil vs Netherlands/Argentina - 13th December 7pm

• Morocco/Portugal vs England/France - 10th December 7pm

Third place play-off

• TBD vs TBD - 17th December 3pm

Final

