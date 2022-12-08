Argentina take on Netherlands in a blockbuster match in the last 8 at Qatar 2022 World Cup

Argentina and Netherlands will go head to head in a blockbuster World Cup quarter final match at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar.

Argentina entered the tournament as one of the bookmakers favourites to win the competition, in what is likely to be Lionel Messi’s final time to shine on the world stage. The South American side got off to a catastrophic start by losing to Saudi Arabia in their opener but have since recovered to claim top spot in the group and a victory in the round of 16.

Netherlands are aiming to win the World Cup for the first time in their history and will be led into the tournament by former Manchester United and Barcelona manager Louis Van Gaal. The veteran coach is in his third spell with his country and previously led Netherlands to the semi-final of the World Cup in 2014. The 71-year old will be aiming to repeat that feat this time around.

But when is Argentina vs Netherlands and how can you watch the game? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs Netherlands?

The huge quarter-final tie between Argentina and Netherlands will take place on Friday 9 December. The two sides last met during the World Cup semi-final in 2014 and played out a tightly contested 0-0 draw. Argentina subsequently prevailed to reach the final and won the game after a dramatic penalty shootout.

Louis van Gaal is in his third spell as Netherlands boss. (Getty Images)

The two sides also met in the World Cup final in 1978 with Argentina securing their first ever World Cup title with a 3-1 win after extra time.

What time is Argentina vs Netherlands?

Coverage of Argentina’s mouth-watering clash with Netherlands will begin at 6pm and the game will kick off at 7pm.

Netherlands will be aiming to beat Argentina at a World Cup for the first time since the quarter-final of the 1998 World Cup. On that occasion the Oranje ran out 2-1 winners courtesy of a last-gasp winner from Edgar Davids.

How to watch Argentina vs Netherlands?

BBC One will provide comprehensive coverage and analysis of the game between Argentina and Netherlands. You can also stream all the action as it happens through the BBC iPlayer or through the BBC Sport app which is available to download on your tablet or mobile device.

What to expect from Argentina vs Netherlands

Argentina are aiming to win the World Cup for the first time since 1986 when they were spearheaded by football icon Diego Maradona.

Lionel Scaloni’s side entered the tournament high on confidence after winning the Copa America in 2021, whilst also recording an impressive 36-game unbeaten streak. However, they started the tournament in poor fashion and fell to a 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

The White and Sky Blues struggled to find their best form in the group stage but still managed to clinch top spot after successive 2-0 victories over Mexico and Poland. They then followed that up with a 2-1 victory over Australia.

Lionel Messi at the age of 35 remains a key focal point for Argentina in attack and he has played a crucial role in getting Scaloni’s side this far after an impressive three goals in four matches.

Netherlands have enjoyed an impressive start to their 2022 campaign. The Oranje secured top spot after two victories and one draw in the group stage - before following that up with a comfortable 3-1 victory over USA.

The European side appear to be growing into the tournament with each game and they have so far been guided into the quarter-finals by the excellent goal scoring form of Cody Gakpo. Louis Van Gaal’s side were also handed a boost through a fit again Memphis Depay who opened the scoring against USA.

