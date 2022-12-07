Raheem Sterling was absent during the 3-0 victory over Senegal after a break-in at his family home in London

Raheem Sterling returned to the UK from England’s World Cup camp in Qatar after a break-in at his family home in London.

Sterling started and scored during England’s opening 6-2 victory over Iran in their World Cup opener. The Chelsea star also featured in the 0-0 draw against USA in the second match of the tournament.

The 27-year-old winger is seen as a key part of manager Gareth Southgate’s plans for the tournament and he played an integral role in helping the Three Lions in their road to the final in Euro 2020.

According to reports, Sterling wanted to return home as soon as he was alerted to the break-in, that he was shaken up by the incident and concerned for the wellbeing of his children. The news came just hours before England’s victory against Senegal and Sterling was withdrawn from the squad for the round of 16 tie.

But can we expect to see Raheem Sterling return to the England squad against France and is he likely to feature for Southgate’s side during the remainder of the tournament in Qatar? Here is everything you need to know.

Why did Raheem Sterling leave the England World Cup squad in Qatar?

England star Raheem Sterling left the England camp after a break-in at his family home in London.

Police investigating the break-in have made two arrests after another attempted burglary in the same village as Sterling. Surrey Police is currently assessing whether there is a link between the two incidents.

In a statement the police confirmed that two men were arrested on Tuesday 6 December in the Oxshott area. It is believed that jewellery valued at £30,000 was stolen from the home of the Chelsea star.

Raheem Sterling played in both of England’s opening two group games. (Getty Images)

The footballer has returned home to check on his family members and is reportedly shaken up by the events that have taken place. Sterling is in a long term relationship with Paige Milian and also has three young children.

What has Gareth Southgate said about Raheem Sterling’s withdrawal from the England camp in Qatar?

Southgate confirmed Raheem Sterling would be absent from the England squad before the game against Senegal. The 52-year-old said: “He’s dealing with a family matter. I had quite a bit of time this morning but I have now had to pass that on to other people to help him with that.

“He’s going to go and deal with the matter. And then we will have to take it from there really.”

Sterling has registered 20 goals for England and 16 of those have come in the past four years. Sterling is amongst the most experienced players in the England team and at 27 years of age has already registered 81 caps.

Will Raheem Sterling return to the England World Cup squad against France?

Raheem Sterling is still registered in the England squad and is eligible to make a return to the squad. Speculation has circled that the Chelsea star could join up with Southgate’s camp for the rest of the World Cup.

Chief football writer at The Times, Henry Winter said: “Sterling relieved and happy to be home; he’s missing the England boys but knows he made the right decision. Wants to make sure his family is safe before considering return to the FIFA World Cup.”