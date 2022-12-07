There are just eight teams remaining in the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar

We are now approaching the business end of the FIFA World Cup and there are just eight teams remaining in this year’s competition.

World Cup quarter finals have produced some of the tournament’s most memorable moments over the years, including Geoff Hurst’s winner against Argentina in 1966, Maradona’s goal of the century against England in 1986, Suarez’s handball clearance against Ghana in 2010 and most recently Harry Maguire’s header against Sweden in 2018.

Advertisement

The eight nations left in this year’s tournament will all be dreaming of lifting football’s most prestigious prize on 18 December but who is left in the competition and who are bookmakers favourites for glory in Qatar 2022?

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is in the quarter-final of the World Cup

Advertisement

The World Cup quarter-final will feature five teams from Europe, two teams from South America and one team from Africa.

Here are the eight remaining teams in the competition:

Brazil

Croatia

Argentina

Netherlands

Morocco

Portugal

England

France

Kylian Mbappe has been in excellent form in Qatar 2022. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Schedule for the World Cup quarter-final

There are a number of mouth-watering clashes taking place in the World Cup quarter-final and the stage is set for a number of elite footballers to write their names into the history books.

Advertisement

Friday 9 December

Croatia vs Brazil - 3pm (BBC One)

The first game of the World Cup quarter-finals will see tournament favourites Brazil take on 2018 finalists Croatia.

Brazil are the most successful team in World Cup history and are aiming to win the tournament for a record breaking sixth time. The South American side are blessed with an array of exciting players including Neymar, Richarlison and Vinicius Jnr.

Advertisement

Tite’s side progressed through their group in top spot with two victories and one defeat - they followed that up with a resounding 4-1 victory over South Korea in the round of 16.

Croatia qualified for the knockout stage as runners-up after one victory and two draws in their opening three games. Zlatko Dalic’s side fought from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw against Japan in the round of 16 and edged their way into the quarter-final on penalties - Dominik Livakovic proved to be the match hero and denied Japan on three occasions from the penalty spot.

Advertisement

Brazil will enter the game against Croatia as clear favourites for the victory with odds of 4/11 according to Bet365, however Croatia have proven they are capable of an upset and have won all of their last four of their last five knockout matches after extra-time. Croatia have odds of 15/2 to win the game in 90 minutes.

Score prediction: Croatia 0-2 Brazil

Netherlands vs Argentina - 7pm (BBC One)

The 2022 World Cup is likely to be the final time that we see Lionel Messi play on the world stage.

Advertisement

The Argentinian superstar has been described by football experts as the greatest player of all time and he has an incredible record and legacy to back up those claims - Over the years Messi has won the Ballon d’Or a record breaking seven times, he has lifted a club record 35 trophies with Barcelona including four Champions League titles and he most recently guided his country to their Copa America title, whilst being awarded the 2021 player of the tournament.

There is one trophy that eludes the 35-year-old and that is the FIFA World Cup. Messi’s bid to lift the most coveted prize in football got off to a poor start after a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening game. However, Argentina recovered from their early setback to secure top spot in the group stage and followed that up with a 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16.

Advertisement

Netherlands will provide tough opposition for Argentina and are aiming to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time in their history after heartbreaking defeats in the final of 1974,1978 and most recently 2010.

Netherlands topped their group in comfortable fashion with two victories and one draw. Louis Van Gaal’s side then followed that up with an excellent 3-1 victory over USA.

Argentina are the bookmakers favourites to win the tie with odds of 6/5. However, Netherlands have proven their talent over the course of the tournament and have a strong team featuring Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay and Virgil Van Dijk.

Score Prediction: Netherlands 1-1 Argentina (Argentina win on penalties)

Advertisement

Saturday 10 December

Morocco vs Portugal - 3pm (ITV1)

Advertisement

Morocco have been the surprise package of the Qatar World Cup and have reached the quarter-final for the first time in their history after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Spain.

The Atlas Lions progressed from the group stage as leaders and are hoping to become the first African side in history to reach the last four of the World Cup. Morocco topped a strong group featuring Croatia, Belgium and Canada - impressively they have kept three clean sheets in their opening four games and only conceded one goal.

Portugal dispatched Switzerland with an emphatic 6-1 win in the quarter-final stage in a result that will have sent shockwaves across the tournament. Fernando Santos made the shock decision of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo with youngster Goncalo Ramos and the move proved to be a masterstroke with the 21-year-old firing in a hat-trick and an assist during a 6-1 victory.

Portugal have an extremely talented team featuring the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernado Silva, Ruben Dias and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Santos’ team are aiming to reach a World Cup semi-final for just the third time in their history.

Advertisement

The Euro 2016 winners will enter the game against Morocco as clear favourites to win with odds of 7/10 but the Atlas Lions will be keen to record another shock against European opposition.

Score Prediction: Morocco 1-2 Portugal

Advertisement

England vs France - 7pm (ITV1)

The standout game of the quarter-finals will see Gareth Southgate’s England take on reigning World Cup holders France.

Southgate is aiming to become the first England manager in history to reach two consecutive World Cup semi-finals and he has an array of attacking talent at his disposal including Phil Foden, Bukyo Saka, Marcus Rashford and 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane.

The Three Lions secured their place in the knockout stages in fine fashion after topping their group. England then followed that up with a resounding 3-0 victory over African champions Senegal. England have scored a staggering 12 goals across their opening four games and are just one goal shy of breaking their all time record.

Advertisement

France are aiming to become the first team to lift two consecutive World Cup titles since Brazil in 1962. Didier Deschamps side broke the curse of previous defending champions by comfortably topping their group ahead of Australia, Tunisia and Denmark.

Les Bleus then followed that up with an excellent 3-1 victory over Poland in the round of 16. France have one of the most talented teams in the competition and they are spearheaded by the formidable strikeforce of Kylian Mbappe, Oliver Giroud and Antoine Griezmann.

Advertisement

Both sides will fancy their chances of going all the way in Qatar if they can clinch the victory in this one. France are currently the bookmakers favourites and odds of 7/5 to come out on top, meanwhile England are slight underdogs at 2/1.

Score Prediction: England 2-1 France (after extra time)

Who are the favourites to win the World Cup?

Advertisement

Brazil remain the bookmakers favourites to lift the 2022 World Cup as we approach the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

Brazil are closely followed by reigning champions France, meanwhile Argentina, Portugal and England are all tied as third favourites to lift the historic trophy.

Advertisement

Here are the bookmakers favourites to win the World Cup according to Bet365. (odds correct as of Wednesday 7 December)