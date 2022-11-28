Everything you need to know about World Cup clash between Portugal and Uruguay

Portugal and Uruguay will continue their World Cup campaign this evening, as they face off in arguably their biggest match of the group stage. Both teams will be targeting the top spot in Group H as they look to qualify for the knockouts.

Portugal played out a thrilling 3-2 win over Ghana in their opener in Qatar, with Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing the opening goal and becoming the first man to score at five World Cups. Meanwhile, Uruguay’s opener was a little lacklustre as they laboured to a 0-0 stalemate with South Korea. Despite seeing the attacking threats of Heung-min Son and Darwin Nunez meet on the pitch, the two teams became the first to have zero shots on target in the whole match.

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s side currently sit top of the group, while Uruguay are third with one point. The South American side could overtake Portugal if they win at the Lusail Stadium.

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about today’s clash...

When is Portugal vs Uruguay?

Advertisement

Portugal vs Uruguay will take place today (November 28) in the final match of the day. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7pm at the Lusail Stadium.

The Qatar venue is the largest stadium at the World Cup with a capacity of 88,966. It will also host a semi-final and final of the tournament.

How to watch on TV

All the World Cup matches are televised this winter, with BBC and ITV sharing the rights to show live coverage of each one. It is ITV who will show Portugal vs Uruguay this evening, with the clash broadcasted on ITV1. The match can also be live streamed on ITVX via the official website, mobile or tablet device and can also be accessed through the app.

Advertisement

Team news

Portugal will be without Danilo Pereira later today after the Paris Saint-Germain star suffered a rib fracture in training. Danilo featured in defence during their win over Ghana but is now likely to be replaced by Pepe at the back.

Advertisement

Otavio and Nuno Mendes are also doubts for the clash, with William Carvalho set to take the former’s place in midfield. Despite Rafael Leao scoring their third goal and his first for the senior team, the striker will have to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Meanwhile, Uruguay’s Ronald Araujo remains sidelined after undergoing thigh surgery in September. The defender’s inclusion in the squad remains a hot topic given his current lack of fitness, with Barcelona fearful that they will force his recovery too soon. Edinson Cavani could be considered for a place in the starting line-up after a disappointing attacking performance vs South Korea, however the South American side could stick with Nunez, Facundo Pellistri and veteran Luis Suarez up top.

Portugal predicted line-up: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro; Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, William Carvalho; Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.