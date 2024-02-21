Xabi Alonso is the favourite to take over both Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Xabi Alonso has been the name on everybody's lips in recent weeks. The Bayern Leverkusen manager has fast become a household managerial name after the miracles he is producing in the Bundesliga.

After taking over the German club, he dragged them out of the relegation zone and into a sixth place finish. This season, he has led them on an unbeaten top-flight run and they currently sit eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a struggling Bayern Munich lamenting their chances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only could Leverkusen win their first ever Bundesliga title this year, but Alonso has already brought them into the German Cup semi-final and the Europa League last 16.

Alonso has been lined up as a potential Tuchel replacement despite Liverpool speculation

Following Jurgen Klopp's decision to end his Anfield career at the end of the season, Alonso, 42, was the first name that hit the headlines as his replacement and fuel has since been added to the fire with Bayern Munich's decision to terminate Thomas Tuchel's contract at the end of the 2023/24 season.

What is Alonso's current contract?

Alonso, who is a former Liverpool and Bayern Munich player playing 210 and 117 games for each respectively, is contracted to Leverkusen until 2026. Therefore, any break in contract would cost Liverpool or Bayern Munich a hefty sum.

What has Alonso said?

When the managerial position previously came up at Bayern Munich in March 2023, Alonso spoke to FCBayern.com saying: "I happily remember my years in Munich. It was a special time from the first day till the last. I finished my career as a player there. It was something special for all of us. The memories are all very positive."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Similarly, when he was asked about his decision to return to the Bundesliga as a coach, Alonso added: "It's to do with my experience as a player in the Bundesliga and my last years I spent at Bayern. That time had a big influence on me. I knew this would be a good step in my coaching career and I'm very happy in Leverkusen."

More recently, the Bayer Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes claimed that, despite the ongoing speculation, he was "sure" Alonso would stay in west Germany. Asked by German outlet Sport1 if Alonso was going to stay, Rolfe confessed: "Yes I'm sure.

"One is contract constellations. The other thing is how comfortable he feels, the family, himself and that he knows what he has in the club. He also has a very good team, we will have a very good perspective next year and there is no change in the team."

Where is Alonso set to end up?

The Spanish former Reds player was reportedly "100% plan A" for Liverpool according to the Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg. The 42-year-old, however, is understandably said to be fully focused on Leverkusen as he is moving closer to delivering their first ever Bundesliga title. The odds put Xabi Alonso at the top of the list for the new Bayern Munich manager while he also remains firmly at the top of any Reds' next manager odds. The former midfielder has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid - another of his former playing homes - depending on the future of Carlo Ancelotti although with the Bernabeu side sitting top of La Liga an in the Champions League last 16, Ancelotti's dismissal would appear bizarre.