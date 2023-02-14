Tiger Woods will feature at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles this week. How to watch on UK TV

The Genesis Invitational has come back round once more and is set to feature one of golf’s biggest names. Tiger Woods is due to play in his first competitive tournament since July’s Open and his appearance at the Riviera Country Club is set to be his first non-major start on the PGA Tour since the Zozo Championship October 2020.

The five-time Masters champion made his comeback to the sport at August National last April, following a 14-month break due to career-threatening injuries after a car crash. The 47-year-old hasn’t made an official start since his early exit at St Andrews where he had been forced to deny potential retirement rumours. The former world number one currently sits 1,294 in the rankings due to his limited playing schedule and fans will be eager to see what the 82-time PGA Tour winner has in store when he tees up this week.

The tournament was first held in 1926 and is one of only five tournaments given ‘invitational’ status by the PGA Tour. It has a reduced field of only 120 players, whereas most have a field of 156, and there is more freedom than full-field tournaments in determining which players are eligible to participate in their event.

With only a couple of days to go until the tournament kicks off, here is all you need to know about the Genesis Invitational...

When is the Genesis Invitational 2023?

The tournament will begin on Thursday 16 February and will conclude on Sunday 19 February and takes place at the Riviera Golf Course in Los Angeles. Tee times are not yet available but will be announced closer to the start of play on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy will hope to improve on disappointing outing in Scottsdale last week

How to watch the Genesis Invitational 2023

Sky Sports will have all the coverage from California with early coverage set to start at 2.30pm on the Sky Sports Golf channel. This will then continue with the competition at 7pm. Fans will need to sign up for an account, costing from £46/month to watch the action. NowTV also offer daily passes of Sky Sport channels for £11.98/day.

What is the prize money for the Genesis Invitational 2023?

There will be $20m (£16.4m) available in the pot for this year’s event, with $3.6m (£2.9m) going to the winner of the tournament and $2.18m (£1.78m) for the runner-up. $1.38m (£1.13m) will then be given to third place while fourth place will take home $980,000 (£803,208)

Who is competing at Genesis Invitational 2023?

Along with Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be the biggest names of the tournament. Last year’s winner of the event, Joaquin Niemann, will not feature as he now plays for the LIV Golf league and is therefore not eligible to compete in PGA events.

Scheffler now sits top in the rankings after his win at TPC Scottsdale and will hope to build on this success while McIlroy will be keen to put the disappointment of last week behind him, where he finished in an underwhelming 32nd place.