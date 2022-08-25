All you need to know about Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s ‘high-tech’ golf league plans

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are trying to get more young people into golf by launching a new “high-tech” golf league called TGL.

The golfing stars are two of the biggest names in their field and are now looking to stamp their mark further on the sport.

They have recently founded TMRW Sports as a company that will use technology as away to attract more people to the sport.

Here is all you need to know about their new plans...

What will TGL consist of?

The arrangement will see six teams of three players compete against each other on a virtual course in front of a crowd. PGA Tour players will be the ones taking part, meaning many of the sport’s finest will be competing.

It will be an 18-hole format, with a time limit of two hours to complete it.

Each team will play five matches during a 15-week regular season and the fixtures will be held on Monday nights. There will then be semi-final matches and a final to conclude the competition.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy listens to a question during a press conference at East Lake Golf Club prior to the start of the Tour Championship golf tournament. Pic by PA.

When will TGL start?

The new league will start in 2024, meaning it is still two years away to help with planning.

No broadcast details have yet been confirmed, although it will undoubtedly be availiable to watch on TV or streaming services.

Will Woods and McIlroy be taking part?

Yes. They both plan to take part, assuming they are fit and ready to do so in two years’ time.

What has been said about TGL?

Woods has said: “We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you.

“It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf - and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans.

“The league will take place in a custom-built arena and will offer “a high-tech, high-energy fan experience with fans sitting greenside.”

Tiger Woods at St Andrews Open 2022

McIlroy has said: “TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game.

“TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love.”

Woods first joined the PGA Tour back in 1996 and had an immediate impact. He is now tied in first for his number of wins and ranks second for men’s major championship wins.

McIlroy is currently world number four and is a former world number one in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Will TGL help the PGA Tour?

It is hoped that the launch of TGL will be a boost to the PGA Tour’s attempts to retain its key players.

They have announced this week that they will be increasing the prize money at 12 events to match those of LIV Golf, which is causing a big rift in the sport at the moment.