The weather looks set to cause more disruption to The Masters tournament with heavy rain forecast for Augusta.

Stormy conditions resulted in play being suspended on Friday (7 April) with shocking footage capturing the moment a tree fell and narrowly missed spectators. Two other trees also fell due to the high winds on the course.

Tournament officials confirmed that no injuries had been reported following the terrifying incident near the 17th tee at Augusta National.

“The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters tournament will always be the top priority of the club,” a statement read. “We will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the tournament.”

The incident occurred as play was suspended for the second time, an earlier stoppage having lasted just 21 minutes. No further play was possible and the second round was scheduled to resume at 8am local time (1pm UK) on Saturday (8 April).

But what can you expect from the weather on Saturday - and could The Masters be disrupted further?

What is the weather forecast for The Masters?

Both the Met Office and the BBC have issued forecasts for the coming hours in Augusta, Georgia - site of the golf tournament. And it is not looking good!

Heavy rain is being predicted for throughout the day by both weather services. Heavy downpours are expected from 7am local time (12pm UK) and will last the rest of Saturday. The rain will also continue into the early hours of Sunday (9 April).

Course officials look over fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

Will play be suspended?

The Masters has a policy in place for bad weather and according to Golf Monthly: “If the rain isn't unusually heavy, the tournament will continue as planned”. However in the case of heavy rain, lighting or high winds, a rain delay is possible.

The round will be completed once the inclement weather has subsided, which has often not been on the same day.

Play is set to resume at 8am local time. The Masters official account did however warn that rain and cooler temperatures are expected.

Could The Masters finish on Monday?

The Masters is scheduled to finish on Sunday, 9 April. However if the heavy rain causes delays on Saturday and play is not possible, then the tournament could finish on Monday (10 April).

It has been 40 years since The Masters last finished on a Monday with weather disrupting the 1983 edition of the tournament, it is one of only five times that has happened. No official announcement on play for Saturday has been made yet.

We will update this article when more information is available.

Who is leading The Masters?

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka shrugged off the lingering debate over a controversial ruling to set the clubhouse target on an incident-packed second day of the 87th Masters. Koepka shared the overnight lead with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland after an opening 65 at Augusta National and admitted he was relishing an early start on Friday, with bad weather forecast later in the day.