The Masters 2023 final round is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 9 April

The Masters schedule has been severely shaken-up by stormy weather this weekend.

Play has been suspended early on both Friday (7 April) and Saturday (8 April). High winds brought the second round to an early conclusion after three trees fell over.

Host broadcaster ESPN reported that no spectators had been injured after strong winds brought the trees crashing to the ground. Eyewitness Megan Hill told the Augusta Chronicle: “I was sitting, looking, waiting for the next group to come up to the tee and it fell maybe eight to 10 chairs to our left. I stood up and screamed and thought, ‘Is it going to fall on me? It fell to the left of us and it was so scary. If the wind had been blowing a slightly different direction, we might have got hit.”

It meant that the golfers who had not finished the second round had to come out early on Saturday, amid heavy rain, to finish the course. The Masters then began the third round but the bad weather struck again.

Play was disrupted by rain and the third round was brought to an early end. But when will play resume and when can you expect the final round?

When will play resume at The Masters?

In a statement following the suspension of play on Saturday, the organisers confirmed that play would resume at 8.30am local time (1.30pm GMT) on Sunday (9 April).

Brooks Koepka shelters under a brolley on a wet day at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

What time will the final round start?

Due to the need for the third round to be finish first on Sunday, the start of the final round will come later in the day. Play in the fourth round is expected to start at 12.30pm local time (5.30pm GMT).

In the U.S. the live broadcast will remain 2pm to 7pm local time on CBS.

Why was play suspended?

The golf was called off at 3.15pm local time (8.15pm GMT) on Saturday due to the unrelenting heavy rain. Prior to the suspension Brooks Koepka strengthened his grip on the tournament.

Koepka took a two-shot lead into the delayed third round and had doubled his advantage over Jon Rahm in the space of just five holes as greenkeeping staff battled to remove standing water from a number of greens. The final group had reached the seventh green by the time play was called off at 3.15pm local time, with Koepka on 13 under par and Rahm nine under.

US Amateur champion Sam Bennett was three strokes further back, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa all on five under. At the other end of the leaderboard, Tiger Woods had slumped to last place of the 54 players to make the cut after covering his first seven holes in six over par.

Koepka and Rahm had both made birdie on the par-five second when the third round got under way, but Rahm bogeyed the fourth after a wayward tee shot and then three-putted the next from long range.

“Obviously when we walked up to the seventh green it was clear to us that it had been wet for a while,” Rahm said. “I understand they’re trying to push us to play as many holes as possible, but it was very apparent when they tried to get the water out that it just wasn’t going to happen in our case.