The Flying Scotsman gets his latest campaign at the Alexandra Palace underway against Madars Razma.

The 2023 PDC World Darts Championships are underway at the Ally Pally and the top seeds have so far, for the most part, come through their opening matches without too many problems.

Tonight will be the turn of Gary Anderson, who reached the semi-finals of the competition last year and the final the year before. The Flying Scotsman will face Madars Razma in round two of the competition as he looks to avoid an early upset and make another run to the final on New Year’s Day. Here is everything you need to know about the former champion’s previous wins at the Alexandra Palace as well as his age, world ranking and tournament odds:

How many PDC World Darts Championship titles has Gary Anderson won?

Gary Anderson is a two time champion of the world, having lifted the Sid Waddell trophy twice, back-to-back in 2015 and 2016. His first final saw him beat the legendary Phil Taylor 7-6 in a thrilling final. His second title came with a 7-5 win over fellow two time winner Adrian Lewis.

Anderson then reached the final for a third successive year in 2017 but was beaten by an inspired Michael van Gerwen 7-3. His next final appearance came in 2021 where he again lost 7-3, this time to Gerwyn Price.

How old is Gary Anderson? Age and professional career

Anderson is 51-years old and has been part of the PDC tour since 2009, having previously competed with the BDO from 2000. The Musselburgh native has also won two Premier League titles as well as the UK Open, World Matchplay, Players Championship final and Champions League. He is also a World Cup of Darts winner with Scotland, having partnered Peter Wright to victory in 2019.

Gary Anderson world ranking

Despite only playing in select tour events, Anderson’s world ranking remains high and he sits just outside the top ten at 11th going into the 2023 World Championship. The Order of Merit is the de facto world rankings for the players. Here are the top ten ranked players in order at the start of the event:

Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith Luke Humphries Rob Cross Jonny Clayton James Wade Danny Noppert Nathan Aspinall

Gary Anderson tournament odds for 2023 PDC World Darts Championship

Anderson starts the tournament as 40/1 outsider but has been at similarly long odds before and has made impressive runs to the latter stages of the competition. Michael van Gerwen starts the tournament as favourite to go all the way and lift the Sid Wadell trophy at 5/2.

World number one Gerwyn Price is 6/1 while defending champion Peter Wright is 9/1 and 2022 runner-up Smith is 15/2. Here are the top ten lowest priced players in the market ahead of the tournament starting:

