Organisers played India's national anthem before England v Australia match in a huge blunder.

At the 2025 Champions Trophy in Lahore, the Indian national anthem was played instead of the Australian national anthem ahead of the match between Australia and England on Saturday (22 February). The Australian players and the crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium were taken by surprise before the organisers realised the blunder and stopped the Indian national anthem.

Order was restored when Advance Australia Fair was eventually played at the iconic venue in Lahore, which has received a facelift for the Champions Trophy. The blunder was bizarre as India are not scheduled to play any of their Champions Trophy games in Lahore.

India refused to travel to Pakistan for the eight-team tournament following which a hybrid model was adopted. India will play all their matches in Dubai.

Before every cricket match in events hosted by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the national anthems of the two competing teams are played. The ceremony takes place after the toss where the two teams have an opportunity to shake hands and warm up for the contest.

This is not the first time the ICC has come under fire for organisational blunders during the Champions Trophy. Before the tournament began, questions arose over why the Indian flag was not hoisted at Karachi's National Stadium while the flags of all other competing teams were in place. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was questioned over the issue, prompting a clarification.

Meanwhile, the PCB was reportedly displeased by the omission of "Pakistan" from the Champions Trophy broadcast band during India's match against Bangladesh. While all other games featured the complete branding-"Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan"-the India vs Bangladesh game only displayed "Champions Trophy 2025."

The PCB wrote to the ICC, demanding an explanation. In response, the global cricket body cited a technical glitch from the broadcaster's end, according to ESPNCricinfo. The report stated that the graphics for the live feed were prepared and provided by UK-based production company Sunset & Vine under the ICC's supervision.