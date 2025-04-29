Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool wrapped up the Premier League title on Sunday by hammering Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield.

Liverpool player Mo Salah celebrated by grabbing a phone and proceeding to take a selfie with the jubilant Kop. However, Salah’s celebration has seemingly been uncovered to be nothing more than a staged marketing ploy.

Initially lauded as a special way to unite players and fans basking in the title celebrations, it has now been slammed as a “planned brand moment”.

Salah actually took the phone from someone who appears to be a member of Liverpool’s media team. The phone in question was a brand new Google Pixel 9 Pro – the same brand and model that Liverpool have a huge commercial deal with.

On Reddit users wrote “looked like a planned brand moment for google pixel, blergh” and “well played that media person shouting for him to take a selfie on the Google Pixel, the official phone and proud partner of Liverpool FC.” Another said: “It's just product placement, hope this helps”.

A third added: “Is this an elaborate marketing stunt? because I’ve seen Google Pixel ads with Liverpool player couple of times. What are the chance that the selfie phone happen to be the latest pixel phone.”

Salah, 32, has frequently posted selfies with Reds team-mates on social media, while his recent two-year contract extension announcement included a self-taken photograph. Initially observers thought Salah had taken the phone off a fan in the crowd, but it was a Liverpool staff member located behind the advertising hoardings in front of the Kop. The photograph, which Salah and Liverpool posted on their social media accounts, has millions of likes and views.

Various Liverpool players have taken part in adverts for Google this season on social media and TV. Liverpool take on Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace in their final four matches of the season, with them set to lift to title on the final day of the season at Anfield against the Eagles.