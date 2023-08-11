Anthony Joshua is just over 24 hours away from his fight against Robert Helenius, but only last week it was thought he would be taking on Dillian Whyte.

Whyte, however, failed a voluntary drugs test which forced the all-British heavyweight rematch to be cancelled. There was huge potential for the entire fight to collapse, but at the last minute, Finnish boxer Helenius stepped up to the mark and now boxing fans around the world will still be able to watch the former Olympic champion in action.

Speaking ahead of the fight, Joshua said: “Damn, here we go again - late replacements aren’t good for anyone. Do I fight or do I not fight? Let’s just rock and roll.”

The upcoming fight could well determine whether the British 33-year-old sets up a meet-up with America’s Deontay Wilder. Joshua was on the cusp of the fight before losing to Andy Ruiz Jr, but four years later, Wilder vs Joshua is back on the cards and the Watford-boxer must now take on Helenius before dreaming of a Middle East clash against one of the world’s most prominent heavyweights.

With only a few hours to go until Joshua is back in action, here is all you need to know about how to tune into the action from London...

When is Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius?

The two boxers will fight on Saturday 12 August with the undercard likely to start at 6pm and the ring-walks for the main event to be expected at around 10pm. The fight will take place at the O2 Arena, London.

How to watch Joshua vs Helenius?

The action will be available to broadcast on DAZN in the UK with coverage starting at 7pm. DAZN subscriptions start at £9.99/month with fans able to stream the content through the website or via the DAZN app.

Who’s on the undercard?

Main Event: Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius

Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington

Johnny Fisher vs Harry Armstrong

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell

Maisey Rose Courtney vs Gemma Ruegg

George Liddard vs Bas Oosterweghel

Brandon Scott vs Louis Norman

How do the pair match-up?

Robert Helenius is a 39-year-old boxer who has held multiple regional heavyweight championships. He stands at 6ft 6.5in tall and has a reach of 79 inches. He fights in an orthodox stance and of his 36 professional fights, he has won 32, 21 of which by knockout.

Joshua, on the other hand, is 6ft 6in tall with a reach of 82 inches and is 33 years-old. He too fights orthodox and of his 28 professional fights, he has won 25 and 22 of them by knockout.

What’s been said?

Speaking ahead of the fight, in which he was supposed to fight Whyte, Joshua said: “This wasn’t in the script but I am laser focused on the win. The objective remains the same, victory by any means. There’s no overtime in boxing, so I’ve got to be on my A-game and inflict pain.

“It’d be silly to underestimate Helenius or anyone. Credit to him - he’s come to roll the dice, to win. I didn’t want to let anyone down. Late replacements aren’t ideal, but a long career will present these kinds of obstacles. This is just another rock in my shoe on the way to the top of the mountain.”