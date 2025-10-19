A marathon has been called off just hours before it was due to begin - with organisers blaming the weather for its cancellation.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cape Town Marathon in South Africa has been called off by organisers, who pointed to “severe overnight winds” as the reason why the event could not go ahead.

This year, the marathon was due to be evaluated by Abbott World Marathon; the organisation was considering the race for a future major.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawna Stone, Abbott World Marathon CEO said: “We were excited to see all the progress the team in Cape Town had made this year after passing their evaluation in 2024.

“Our hearts go out to the organizers, volunteers and participants who wanted to make this a historic day, and appreciate what a difficult decision this must have been.”

It comes on the dawn of two big marathons taking place in the UK - both of which are still going ahead as planned.

The Great South Run in Portsmouth will start at 10.15am today (October 19), taking runners through Old Portsmouth, the Historic Dockyard and back around Southsea towards a seafront finish line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire Marathon starts at 9.30am, with runners starting at the University of York and making their way out of the city to the village of Stamford Bridge, before running back via Holtby and Murton to reach the finish line in University Road.