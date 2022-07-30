England’s netball team are the defending Commonwealth Games champions

Netball is one of the sports that are already underway at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Team England opened their defence of the gold they won at Gold Coast in 2018 on Friday (29 July).

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They faced Trinidad & Tobago and opened with a 74-22 victory.

England will play Malawi in their next netball game.

If you are tuning in to watch, you might be wondering who the commentators are? #

Here is all you need to know:

Who is the pundit on BBC’s netball coverage?

Ama Agbeze is the pundit for BBC’s coverage of netball.

She was part of Team England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, who won gold.

Who is Ama Agbeze?

She is a netball player.

Ama has been capped by England 100 times after making her debut in 2001.

Throughout her career she was part of the team that won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games as well as bronze at the 2006 Melbourne games.

Who are England playing?

England are playing Malawi in the netball at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham currently.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Helen Housby of Team England shoots during the Netball Pool B match between Team England and Team Malawi on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on July 30, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Netball 2022 groups and schedule

The netball event sees the 12 participating nations divided into two groups.

Four teams in total (two from each group) advance to the semi-finals with the winners and losers from those two matches moving on to the gold and bronze medal matches.

The other eight nations will take part in a series of head-to-head matches with pairings based on where they finish in their group tables to determine eleventh, ninth, seventh and fifth place.

Thos matches are due to be played on August 5, the semi-finals on August 6 and the gold and bronze medal matches on August 7.

All matches are being played at the National Exhibition Centre.

The groups are:

Group A

Australia

Jamaica

South Africa

Scotland

Wales

Barbados

Group B

England

New Zealand

Malawi

Uganda

Northern Ireland

Trinidad & Tobago

How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 on TV

The BBC will provide coverage of the Games and will show over 200 hours of the action, across up to 11 livestreams.

The Games will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three. Coverage will also be broadcast on BBC iPlayer , the BBC Sport website and Red Button.

Commonwealth gold medallists Max Whitlock and Beth Tweedle will join an expert panel of analysts, which will also feature Olympic gold medalists Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis and Jessica Ennis-Hill, who will cover athletics.

Other former athletes covering the games include Sir Chris Hoy, Rebecca Adlington, Ellie Simmons, Mark Foster and Ama Agbeze.

From the studio based in Birmingham’s Centenary Square, Hazel Irvine, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Jason Mohmmad, Holly Hamiliton and Ayo Akinwolere will provide daily live TV coverage.

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 highlights