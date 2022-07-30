The British track cyclist won two medals at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Scottish cyclist Jack Carlin is on track to win Gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham 2022 is well underway and Scotland are looking to add to their medal haul.

Carlin will be competing on the velodrome and look to continue his success from last year’s Olympic games in Tokyo.

But who is Jack Carlin, and when will he compete in the Commonwealth games 2022? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Jack Carlin and where was he born?

Jack Carlin, 25, was born on 23 April 1997, in the Scottish town of Paisley, located in the west central Lowlands of Scotland.

He is a British track cyclist and competes in sprinting events. .

Carlin is currently based in Manchester, after moving there to join the Great Britain Cycling Team Senior Academy where he met fellow academy riders, Owens and Joe Truman.

According to the British Cycling profile page, cycling was not always Calin’s choice of sport, but after fracturing both his ankles after a football injury, he decided to take up a non-contact sport after his mother spotted a flyer for a local cycling club, the Glasgow Riders.

What are Jack Carlin’s achievements?

Carlin burst onto the cycling scene in 2016 and won gold at the European U23 Championships, silver at the senior European Championships and gold at the Glasgow and Apeldoorn legs of the World Cup Series.

He made his Commonwealth debut in 2018, at Gold Coast, and took a Silver medal in the Sprint as well as coming fourth in the Keirin.

In 2018, he won silver at the 2018 World Championships for both the Individual Sprint and Team Sprint, and he also won the bronze medal at the 2018 European Championships in Kerin.

Carlin made his Olympic debut in 2021, winning Bronze in the Men’s Sprint, and silver in the Men’s Team Sprint.

During the 2022 British National Track Championships, he won three more British titles, to add to his previous five, after winning the sprint title, keirin title and the team sprint title.

Jack Carlin is competing for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

What has Jack Carlin said about this year’s Commonwealth Games?

Speaking to Express Sport, Carlin said: “I race for Great Britain all the time, but you only get to race for Scotland once every four years.

“That is what makes the Commonwealth Games such a special event. I want to be on top of that podium in a Scotland top. There’s a lot of great banter between each nation and at the end of the day, we’re all proud of our own individual country.

“I’ll be doing everything I can to bring home a gold medal for Scotland.

“At the Gold Coast games last time around I managed a silver, so hopefully this time around I can go one better.

“There’s a lot of strong competition, so I’ll have to be on the top of my game.

“While Manchester Velodrome is being redeveloped we’d been moved over to Derby. It wasn’t really working for me there, so I decided to come back to Scotland and it’s been a blessing in disguise. It’s helped me regain some focus that I was honestly losing for a little while.

“The Commonwealth Games are the first major event since the Olympics and I feel I’m in good nick for it now."

Which events will he compete in?

Jack Carlin will be going for gold in both the individual sprint and the keirin.

When are the Commonwealth Games 2022 cycling events?

The track cycling events are already underway, with the third-day events set to take place today (30 July). Over the weekend the events will be:

Saturday 30 July

10am to 2.15pm

Women’s Sprint Qualification

Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualification

Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals

Women’s Sprint Quarter Finals

Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification

4pm to 7pm

Men’s Keirin Round 1

Women’s Sprint Semi-Finals

Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Men’s Keirin Round 1 Repechage

Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony

Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Men’s Keirin Round 2

Women’s Sprint Finals

Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony

Men’s Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)

Men’s Keirin Medal Ceremony

Women’s Sprint Medal Ceremony

Sunday 31 July 2022

10am to 1.30pm

Men’s Sprint Qualification

Men’s Tandem B - Sprint Qualification

Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals

Men’s Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals

Men’s Sprint Quarter Finals

Men’s 15km Scratch Race Qualification

Women’s 25km Points Race Qualification

3pm to 7pm