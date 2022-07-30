Scottish cyclist Jack Carlin is on track to win Gold at the Commonwealth Games.
Birmingham 2022 is well underway and Scotland are looking to add to their medal haul.
Carlin will be competing on the velodrome and look to continue his success from last year’s Olympic games in Tokyo.
But who is Jack Carlin, and when will he compete in the Commonwealth games 2022? Here’s what you need to know.
Who is Jack Carlin and where was he born?
Jack Carlin, 25, was born on 23 April 1997, in the Scottish town of Paisley, located in the west central Lowlands of Scotland.
He is a British track cyclist and competes in sprinting events. .
Carlin is currently based in Manchester, after moving there to join the Great Britain Cycling Team Senior Academy where he met fellow academy riders, Owens and Joe Truman.
According to the British Cycling profile page, cycling was not always Calin’s choice of sport, but after fracturing both his ankles after a football injury, he decided to take up a non-contact sport after his mother spotted a flyer for a local cycling club, the Glasgow Riders.
What are Jack Carlin’s achievements?
Carlin burst onto the cycling scene in 2016 and won gold at the European U23 Championships, silver at the senior European Championships and gold at the Glasgow and Apeldoorn legs of the World Cup Series.
He made his Commonwealth debut in 2018, at Gold Coast, and took a Silver medal in the Sprint as well as coming fourth in the Keirin.
In 2018, he won silver at the 2018 World Championships for both the Individual Sprint and Team Sprint, and he also won the bronze medal at the 2018 European Championships in Kerin.
Carlin made his Olympic debut in 2021, winning Bronze in the Men’s Sprint, and silver in the Men’s Team Sprint.
During the 2022 British National Track Championships, he won three more British titles, to add to his previous five, after winning the sprint title, keirin title and the team sprint title.
What has Jack Carlin said about this year’s Commonwealth Games?
Speaking to Express Sport, Carlin said: “I race for Great Britain all the time, but you only get to race for Scotland once every four years.
“That is what makes the Commonwealth Games such a special event. I want to be on top of that podium in a Scotland top. There’s a lot of great banter between each nation and at the end of the day, we’re all proud of our own individual country.
“I’ll be doing everything I can to bring home a gold medal for Scotland.
“At the Gold Coast games last time around I managed a silver, so hopefully this time around I can go one better.
“There’s a lot of strong competition, so I’ll have to be on the top of my game.
“While Manchester Velodrome is being redeveloped we’d been moved over to Derby. It wasn’t really working for me there, so I decided to come back to Scotland and it’s been a blessing in disguise. It’s helped me regain some focus that I was honestly losing for a little while.
“The Commonwealth Games are the first major event since the Olympics and I feel I’m in good nick for it now."
Which events will he compete in?
Jack Carlin will be going for gold in both the individual sprint and the keirin.
When are the Commonwealth Games 2022 cycling events?
The track cycling events are already underway, with the third-day events set to take place today (30 July). Over the weekend the events will be:
Saturday 30 July
10am to 2.15pm
- Women’s Sprint Qualification
- Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualification
- Women’s Sprint 1/8 Finals
- Women’s Sprint Quarter Finals
- Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification
4pm to 7pm
- Men’s Keirin Round 1
- Women’s Sprint Semi-Finals
- Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals
- Men’s Keirin Round 1 Repechage
- Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals
- Men’s Keirin Round 2
- Women’s Sprint Finals
- Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Medal Ceremony
- Men’s Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)
- Men’s Keirin Medal Ceremony
- Women’s Sprint Medal Ceremony
Sunday 31 July 2022
10am to 1.30pm
- Men’s Sprint Qualification
- Men’s Tandem B - Sprint Qualification
- Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals
- Men’s Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals
- Men’s Sprint Quarter Finals
- Men’s 15km Scratch Race Qualification
- Women’s 25km Points Race Qualification
3pm to 7pm
- Men’s Tandem B - Sprint Finals
- Men’s Sprint Semi-Finals
- Women’s Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial Final
- Women’s 25km Points Race Final
- Women’s 500m Time Trial Final
- Men’s Sprint Finals
- Women’s Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial Medal Ceremony
- Men’s Tandem B - Sprint Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 25km Points Race Medal Ceremony
- Women’s 500m Time Trial Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 15km Scratch Race Final
- Men’s Sprint Medal Ceremony
- Men’s 15km Scratch Race Medal Ceremony