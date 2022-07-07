Here are all the details ahead of Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2.

Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev will reunite in the ring this weekend - six years after their fierry first meeting.

Their last fight in Hamburg saw Pulev claim a split decision victory in May 2016, with ‘War’ seeking revenge over the Bulgarian.

With both fighters nearing the end of their time in boxing, they will be hoping to end it with a bang after two illustrious careers.

Pulev previously fought Anthony Joshua for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles, falling to the first of only two defeats that he suffered - with the first coming against Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.

Meanwhile, Chisora fought the other the other Ukrainian brother, Vitali, for the WBC title ten years ago and has most recently suffered three successive defeats, two of which came against Joseph Parker last year.

Ahead of the fight, Chisora has signalled his intent to continue fighting regardless of the outcome, revealing: “I'm still hungry, I still want to fight. Entertainment is the plan, that's what I like. I've lost fights, I won some fights. I've won the things I wanted to win.”

With the upcoming match rapidly approaching, here is all the details ahead of Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2...

When is the fight?

The showdown is scheduled to take place this weekend, on Saturday 9th July 2022.

The card will begin at 7pm, with Chisora and Pulev expected to make their ring backs from 10pm.

The O2 Arena in London is set to host the fight. The multi-events arena, formely the doomed Millenium Dome, boasts a capacity of 20,000.

What is the fight week schedule?

With fight week set to conclude with the big fight on Saturday, there will also be a public workout, press conference and a weigh-in to look forward to this week.

• 1:30pm, Wednesday 6 July - Public workout

• 12:30pm, Thursday 7 July - Press conference

• 1pm, Friday 8 July - Public weigh-in

• 7pm, Saturday 9 July - Chisora vs Pulev 2

What is the full card of fights?

• Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev (heavyweight)

• Israil Madrimov vs Michel Soro (super welterweight)

• Felix Cash vs Vaughn Alexander (middleweight)

• Caoimhin Agyarko vs Lukasz Maciec (super welterweight)

• Fabio Wardley vs Kingsley Ibeh (heavyweight)

• Ramla Ali vs Agustina Marisa Belen Rojas (super bantamweight)

• Yousuf Ibrahim vs Francisco Rodriguez (featerweight)

• Soloman Dacres vs Kevin Nicolas Espindola (heavyweight)

How to watch on TV

The fight will be shown live on streaming platform DAZN.

A subscription is available on the website at a cost of £7.99 per month.

You can access the DAZN app on smart TVs, game consoles, mobiles, tablets and computers.

Are there still tickets availiable?

Tickets for the highly anticipated fight are still on sale ahead of the weekend.

You can buy tickets via The O2 website, with prices starting at £47.50 and rising to over £200 each for standard seats.

What are the current fight odds?

Pulev is currently the hot favourite to beat Chisora for the second time, with the bookies predicting a KO/TKO from the 41-year-old to be the most likely outcome.

Derek Chisora 5/2

Draw 12/1