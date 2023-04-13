Here is how much the top 10 finishers in the 2023 Grand National win

The iconic Grand National Steeplechase is just a few days away and some of horse racing’s most famous figures have achieved greatness at the event.

Red Rum, Tiger Roll and L’Escargot have all firmly placed their names into the Aintree history books and this year, Noble Yeats will hope to add their name to the list as they look to replicate an emotional win in last year’s race as Sam Waley-Cohen guided the 50/1 shot home after seeing off the challenges of Any Second Now and Delta Work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 85 horses had initially been entered to take part in the main event on Saturday but now only fifty remain just days before with the final 40 confirmed on Thursday afternoon. Here is everything we know about the prize pot...

When is the Grand National?

The horse-racing festival begins today - on Thursday 13 April - and concludes on Saturday 15 April with the Grand National Steeplechase taking place on the Saturday. The full schedule is listed below.

How much is the Grand National prize money?

The total prize pot for the 2023 Grand National is a whopping £1 million, though that is shared out among the various connections. The first place winner pockets £561,300 of the prize pot, with the owner and training taking home most of the cash while the jockey claims only eight per cent.

Meanwhile, the rest of the pot is split between the connections of the remaining nine horses to finish in the top ten places. Here is a full breakdown of the prize money split...

• First place - £561,300

• Second place - £211,100

• Third place - £105,500

• Fourth place - £52,700

• Fifth place - £26,500

• Sixth place - £13,200

• Seventh place - £6,800

• Eighth place - £3,600

• Nineth place - £2,000