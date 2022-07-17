Limerick will take on Kilkenny in the Hurling final

It is the final of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship in just a few hours.

Limerick are defending their title against Kilkenny, the side who have won the most over the years.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It promises to be an extremely exciting clash.

If you are wanting to tune in to watch the final, you are probably wondering what channel it is on.

Here is all you need to know:

When is the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final?

The final is due to take place today (17 July).

Limerick will be taking on Kilkenny.

It is the first meeting in a final of Kilkenny and Limerick since 2007.

What time is throw-in?

The final is set to begin at 3.30pm today.

Throw-in is scheduled for this time.

Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Where is it?

The final will take place at Croke Park in Dublin.

It has been the regular host for the final since 1910.

The final has been played at a venue outside Croke Park only twice in the 112 years since.

Is the final on TV?

It is due to be shown on TV in Ireland and the UK.

Is the hurling final on Sky Sports?

In the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports will be showing the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

What Sky channel is it on and when does coverage begin?

It will be shown on Sky Sports Arena/ Arena HD.

The TV coverage will begin at 2.30pm, an hour before thrown-in at 3.30pm.

Is it also on RTE?

The final will also be shown on free-to-air TV in Ireland.

It will be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ2 HD - channel 2.

In Northern Ireland RTÉ2 is on channel 55 on Freeview.

Can you watch the game on livestream?

If you can’t watch it on a TV, there is RTÉ2 player and NowTV.

For NowTV you will need to buy a sports pass - either 24 hours or one month.

Who is the favourite?

Defending champions Limerick are the bookies favourites with 4/9 odds to win.

Kilkenny have odds of 9/4 and there are odds of 9/1 on a draw.

What is the trophy called?

The winner will lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

It is named after Liam MacCarthy, who donated the trophy to the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA).

The trophy was designed in the style of a a mether, an ancient Irish drinking cup.

Why is the final so early?

The All-Ireland Senior Hurling final was traditionally played on the first or second Sunday of September.

However in 2018, the GAA rescheduled the calendar.

This year’s final is the earliest in the year that it has ever taken place.

The final is taking place so early in order to allow the club season to resume in the second half of the year.

What happens if the final is a draw?

The match will last 70 minutes.

If after this period it is a draw, then 20 minutes of extra time will be played.